WAAY-TV
1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway
One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
WAFF
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
WAFF
One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
Huntsville Police investigating after fatal accident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a fatal accident on Governors Drive.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua on Saturday morning. According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
I-565 Westbound lanes clear after motorcycle crash
A multiple-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Zierdt Road has shut down all westbound lanes on the interstate.
WAAY-TV
Owens Cross Roads Police: Burglary investigation leads to pursuit of suspect, stolen vehicle
Owens Cross Roads Police say they were called to a possible burglary to vehicles in a neighborhood on Friday. The suspect was spotted traveling on US Highway 431 near city hall. When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver kept going, making his way through Big Cove and...
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police release photo of unidentified suspect in Saturday gas station robbery
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Saturday evening robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened about 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2901 U.S. 31 in Decatur. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's identity is asked to...
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash
One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Ford and another...
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
Man charged with capital murder in Morgan County shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Morgan County authorities have charged a Falkville man with capital murder following a Sunday night shooting. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, was arrested at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 50 block of Goodwin Road. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond. Deputies were called...
WAFF
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is on your side with answers as Madison County residents question why 911 calls have gone unanswered. In three different emergencies, these residents say they called 911 multiple times and no one picked up. “I felt alone really like my help wasn’t there,” south...
Man charged with capital murder after 1 dead, 2 injured in Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire
A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
WAFF
One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
