Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
STEVENSON, AL
WAFF

1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville

Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua on Saturday morning. According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash

One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Ford and another...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire

A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed Saturday in Huntsville officer-involved shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An armed person was shot and killed Saturday morning while officers with the Huntsville Police Department were responding to a domestic violence call on Chadburn Drive. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call and attempted to contact...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

