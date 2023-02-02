ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Siddhartha Sapkota

Lost Kingdom of Africa: The Great Zimbabwe

Once upon a time, in the heart of southern Africa, there was a kingdom like no other. The Kingdom of Zimbabwe was a place of wealth, power, and prosperity, where magnificent stone structures dotted the landscape and a bustling market economy thrived. But just as suddenly as it rose to prominence, the Kingdom of Zimbabwe disappeared into obscurity, leaving behind only whispers of its grandeur and the towering stone ruins of the Great Zimbabwe.
