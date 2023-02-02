In his book The Evolution of Technology, historian of technology George Basalla presents an evolutionary theory of technological change that aims to explain technological innovation, including the emergence of novel artifacts, and the process by which society makes a selection between available artifacts (Basalla, 1988). Basalla considers his notion of technological evolution to be an "analogy" or "metaphor". He claims "Metaphors and analogies are at the heart of all extended analytical or critical thought." (1988, 3). Basalla holds that metaphors and analogies can be helpful in constructing novel scientific analyses and explanations.

