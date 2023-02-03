Bloedow Bakery, Winona’s award winning bakery, was featured in River Travel Media’s list of sweet shops and stops along the Great River Road. The bakery carries fresh baked goods including donuts, pastries, scones, cookies, homemade breads and more. They have a filled donut schedule that runs Tuesday through Saturday, starting with Lemon or Whip Cream on Tuesday and ending with Bavarian Creme or blueberry on Saturday. It’s a very popular place and it’s a traditional Saturday morning routine to stop at the bakery, join the long line of people, and walk proudly out the door with the white box filled with their favorite selection of sweet treats.

WINONA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO