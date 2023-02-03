Read full article on original website
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
wwisradio.com
Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan
A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Police Identify Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Of Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store
BARRON COUNTY -- The Rice Lake Police Department has issued the following update regarding the investigation into an armed robbery in Rice Lake. As previously reported in September 2022, Rice Lake Police Officers responded to an armed robbery on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store in the City of Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
visitwinona.com
Bloedow Bakery included in the list sweet stops along the Great River Road
Bloedow Bakery, Winona’s award winning bakery, was featured in River Travel Media’s list of sweet shops and stops along the Great River Road. The bakery carries fresh baked goods including donuts, pastries, scones, cookies, homemade breads and more. They have a filled donut schedule that runs Tuesday through Saturday, starting with Lemon or Whip Cream on Tuesday and ending with Bavarian Creme or blueberry on Saturday. It’s a very popular place and it’s a traditional Saturday morning routine to stop at the bakery, join the long line of people, and walk proudly out the door with the white box filled with their favorite selection of sweet treats.
Volume One
You Can Rent This 12,500-Square-Foot Mansion on Lake Pokegama
The Grand Pokegama Estate located in Chetek boasts three living rooms, eight bedrooms with 18 beds, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a separate apartment suite with a kitchenette, an outdoor patio featuring an outdoor kitchen, rentable pontoons with private docks, and that’s not even the whole of it. The secluded lakefront mansion...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing candidates penalized for finance reporting violations
A panel of three judges ordered several candidates from the 2022 Red Wing City Council elections to pay a penalty for failing to report certain campaign finances. On Feb. 3, a document listing the findings was released along with the penalty orders. Red Wing resident Carol Overland filed a complaint...
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
