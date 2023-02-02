A close friend and hiking partner of Julian Sands said it is obvious “something has gone wrong” after the British actor’s disappearance in California’s San Gabriel Mountains.Sands, 65, was reported missing more than two weeks ago after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region.Numerous searches for the actor have since been undertaken on foot and by air by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies.Fellow actor Kevin Ryan told the PA news agency Sands is “the most advanced hiker I know” and would not go on a hike unprepared.Sitting on the edge of...

