Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Vibrant Bites Abound at Hot Taco Street TaqueriaJ.M. LesinskiOrlando, FL
kennythepirate.com
Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport
Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
allears.net
NEWS: Watch Out for FIRE Around the Orlando Airport This Week
This week you might think that Maleficent has escaped and is running rampant in Orlando!. Luckily we won’t be needing to call Prince Philip. The fire you may have noticed around Orlando International Airport isn’t the doing of a giant evil dragon. (Although that might be kind of cool.)
allears.net
3 Important CHANGES for Disney’s Reedy Creek District Revealed in New Bill
Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could soon CHANGE in some critical ways. We’ve been keeping a close eye out for updates about the RCID. Not long ago, we heard from the RCID leaders about the upcoming dissolution, and it was later revealed that a special legislative session could be held within the Florida legislature to address the RCID’s future. It was ultimately confirmed that Reedy Creek would be a matter on the radar for legislators meeting for a February 6th special session, and now a bill has been filed that shows us just what changes could be coming.
Passenger jet bound for Orlando struck by another jet at airport gate
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a flight to Orlando clipped another jet’s wing.
fox35orlando.com
Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?
FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
aroundosceola.com
More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday
Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
floridainsider.com
New Smyrna Beach, Florida, has been named the “deadliest beach” in the country
The ideal retreat may be a day at a Florida beach. People from all over the world visit our beaches for a day out with friends and family because they have miles of sand, sunshine, and crashing ocean waves. However, statistics from the website Travel Lens indicate that several of...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
WESH
Volusia County beach access ramps, walkovers beginning to reopen after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole were hard on Central Florida beaches, causing widespread erosion. During Nicole alone, Volusia County had more than $30 million in damage to beach assets. Though progress is slow, they are moving forward. "People really want to get on the beach," Deputy...
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
