Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could soon CHANGE in some critical ways. We’ve been keeping a close eye out for updates about the RCID. Not long ago, we heard from the RCID leaders about the upcoming dissolution, and it was later revealed that a special legislative session could be held within the Florida legislature to address the RCID’s future. It was ultimately confirmed that Reedy Creek would be a matter on the radar for legislators meeting for a February 6th special session, and now a bill has been filed that shows us just what changes could be coming.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO