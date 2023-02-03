ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

kennythepirate.com

Warning: You may see live fire at the Orlando International Airport

Don’t be alarmed if you see live fire at the Orlando International Airport!. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. This year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
allears.net

NEWS: Watch Out for FIRE Around the Orlando Airport This Week

This week you might think that Maleficent has escaped and is running rampant in Orlando!. Luckily we won’t be needing to call Prince Philip. The fire you may have noticed around Orlando International Airport isn’t the doing of a giant evil dragon. (Although that might be kind of cool.)
allears.net

3 Important CHANGES for Disney’s Reedy Creek District Revealed in New Bill

Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could soon CHANGE in some critical ways. We’ve been keeping a close eye out for updates about the RCID. Not long ago, we heard from the RCID leaders about the upcoming dissolution, and it was later revealed that a special legislative session could be held within the Florida legislature to address the RCID’s future. It was ultimately confirmed that Reedy Creek would be a matter on the radar for legislators meeting for a February 6th special session, and now a bill has been filed that shows us just what changes could be coming.
fox35orlando.com

Car crashes into FL school bus • EPCOT concert lineup • Recreational pot coming to Florida?

FLORIDA - A video shows the moment a car crashed into a school bus in Osceola County, a first-look at Roboland Orlando, Frontier is now offering an "All you can fly" pass for unlimited flights over the summer, Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and recreational pot may soon be coming to Florida: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
Inside the Magic

Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately

Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES

Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Kristen Walters

Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations

A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
aroundosceola.com

More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday

Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
fox35orlando.com

These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
