How cruel! People should think about costs before getting a pet, no matter how cute it is or how much the kids beg.
THANK YOU to this officer. Pray that this is a lesson to her and other's will think before they want a pet. Pet's are work in many different level's, but they are rewarding in many way's. They are a family member, you take care of them and love them as well.
While I am glad that this puppy was rescued this story leaves a lot of questions unanswered. How do they know the puppy was named Zeus? How do they know the Lincoln woman arrested is the one that left the puppy in the ditch? Did the puppy have tags on it? A lot of the comments here are made by people who don't give a damn about other people; hates others because of their political leanings or the color of their skin, and will gladly be the first person to pull the switch to kill a person who has committed crimes. But let the story be about a puppy and oh my God.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
