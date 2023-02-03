ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023

At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Planting Ordinance 02.06.2023

Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are expected to vote to kill Debbie Arnold’s planting ordinance before it became law. The planting ordinance was designed to guarantee small family farms and ranches in the north county 25 acre feet of water per year. The supervisors held a special meeting on a Sunday morning to put that on tomorrow’s agenda so supervisors Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg can kill that ordinance for good.
calcoastnews.com

February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Downtown Paid Parking on Hold — Sort Of

PASO ROBLES — After a lengthy discussion at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, City Council meeting, the City of Paso Robles paid parking program is currently on hold. At the Dec. 20, 2022, meeting, the council approved the elimination of the two free hours parking within the existing paid parking zones and increased the hourly rate to $2 per hour, starting March 1. Staff brought back the paid parking to renew a contract with Flowbird, the city’s current paid parking vendor. The Way To Park app used with Flowbird has been discontinued, and they are now offering a new app with an optional pay-by-text feature.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy