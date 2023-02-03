Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
kprl.com
RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023
At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
kprl.com
Planting Ordinance 02.06.2023
Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are expected to vote to kill Debbie Arnold’s planting ordinance before it became law. The planting ordinance was designed to guarantee small family farms and ranches in the north county 25 acre feet of water per year. The supervisors held a special meeting on a Sunday morning to put that on tomorrow’s agenda so supervisors Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg can kill that ordinance for good.
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
Pismo Beach is getting new affordable senior housing. Do you qualify to live there?
Construction on Shell Beach Senior Apartments is expected to be completed in 2024.
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo
A vigil for Tyre Nichols was held in different cities across the country Saturday including here on the Central Coast.
calcoastnews.com
February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
Noozhawk
LAFCO Rejects Request to Expand Lompoc’s City Limits Westward Into Agriculture Land
A request to expand Lompoc’s city limits was rejected after reigniting a long-standing debate about protecting prime agricultural land versus providing property for future development of homes. At the end of a four-hour meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 to deny including...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
New Times
Trailblazing: Three local hikes that will test those legs
Most of the front-country trails in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are short enough that the initial inclines only burn for a moment. The pain is over relatively quickly, and the elevation gains are more gradual than relentless. But there are some trails that will make you regret...
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo
The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
UPDATE: Orcutt sinkhole project and road construction
Maintenance crews in Orcutt have been working on repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
Downtown Paid Parking on Hold — Sort Of
PASO ROBLES — After a lengthy discussion at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, City Council meeting, the City of Paso Robles paid parking program is currently on hold. At the Dec. 20, 2022, meeting, the council approved the elimination of the two free hours parking within the existing paid parking zones and increased the hourly rate to $2 per hour, starting March 1. Staff brought back the paid parking to renew a contract with Flowbird, the city’s current paid parking vendor. The Way To Park app used with Flowbird has been discontinued, and they are now offering a new app with an optional pay-by-text feature.
National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old
26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia has been sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old girl after she attended the California Mid-State Fair in July 2022, according to the SLO District Attorney. The post 26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Lompoc Restaurant Week returns Feb. 20
Lompoc Restaurant week is returning this month for a week-long event; a seven-day celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, and wineries.
