PASO ROBLES — After a lengthy discussion at the Tuesday, Jan. 31, City Council meeting, the City of Paso Robles paid parking program is currently on hold. At the Dec. 20, 2022, meeting, the council approved the elimination of the two free hours parking within the existing paid parking zones and increased the hourly rate to $2 per hour, starting March 1. Staff brought back the paid parking to renew a contract with Flowbird, the city’s current paid parking vendor. The Way To Park app used with Flowbird has been discontinued, and they are now offering a new app with an optional pay-by-text feature.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO