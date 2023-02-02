Read full article on original website
Related
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it
The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it. Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
CNET
How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Hotel guests toss trash and wet towels into the middle of the hallway and ask, 'Is this okay?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a fire. Several families were displaced by the blaze. A young woman who lived on the second floor with her newborn baby narrowly escaped with her life.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
Comments / 0