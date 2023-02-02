ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Tracey Folly

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...

