Poll questions wind and solar energy in NE
Wind energy in Nebraska continues to increase. In 2015 there were some 610 turbines. In 2021, some 1,400: that's nearly 2 1/2 times more. At the same time, a Rural Nebraska Poll finds support for wind energy dropping. According to the poll, in 2015 75 percent favored additional investment in...
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
NCN Tuesday morning brief
California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge
STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
Chadron State field athletes excel at Colorado meets
Led by Dan Reynolds, the junior from Granby, Colo., several Chadron State College athletes had excellent performances this past weekend at track and field meets in Colorado. Reynolds won all three of the competitions he entered. He initially won the 35-pound weight throw at a meet hosted by the U.S. Air Force Academy on Friday and then won both the weight throw and the shot put at the Colorado Mines Winter Classic on Saturday.
Girls district wrestling day one results
The first day of the NSAA Girls Wrestling district tournaments are in the books. Several southeast Nebraska wrestlers are still in contention to qualify for the state championships later this month. The top four placers in each weight class from each district will earn spots in the state brackets. The...
