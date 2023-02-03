Led by Dan Reynolds, the junior from Granby, Colo., several Chadron State College athletes had excellent performances this past weekend at track and field meets in Colorado. Reynolds won all three of the competitions he entered. He initially won the 35-pound weight throw at a meet hosted by the U.S. Air Force Academy on Friday and then won both the weight throw and the shot put at the Colorado Mines Winter Classic on Saturday.

CHADRON, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO