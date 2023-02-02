The Holocaust Memorial Museum was opened by President Clinton on April 22nd, 1993. It is situated adjacent to national historical institutions and the Washington Monument and Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Mall. The history it exhibits took place in Europe (though many of those afflicted fled to North America, or sought to). Liliane Weissberg calls it 'the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum' to differentiate it from the Jewish Museum in Berlin (Weissberg, 2001: 20), and this might be a more accurate name. The Holocaust Memorial Museum was established by Act of Congress, has Federal funding, and has been described as adapting the history of the Holocaust for the American public.1 In that context, Michael Berenbaum states that the narrative should be told 'in such a way that it would resonate not only with the survivor in New York and his children in Houston or San Francisco, but with a black leader from Atlanta, a midwestern farmer, or a northeastern industrialist' (quoted in Young, 1993: 337). But the museum can be situated also in a context reflecting liberal humanism rather than national identity (though one may claim the other), and is seen by James Young as setting 'an ideal of catastrophe against which all other destructions will be measured' (Young, 1993: 338). As a non-Jew with no personal connection to this history perhaps I should hesitate to comment, yet question such universalism and wonder what could be said of other genocides - those of native peoples in North America and Australia - and why a benchmark of annihilation would be useful. I also wonder whether extreme histories, like apocalyptic myths, produce adrenalin and are thus addictive. There is also a specific question as to how such a history is institutionalised in a museum, and how this differs from the less concretised acts of witness which began among Jews in the US in the 1940s.2 Was the Holocaust an exception to the history of modernity, or its product?

