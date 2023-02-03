Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
calcoastnews.com
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo
The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
mustangnews.net
San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations
In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
Man injured in shooting near Guadalupe; suspect arrested
A man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria
A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
McLintocks’ alcohol license was suspended after employees assaulted a patron, state says
The restaurant and bar was cited for a number of charges, including “running a disorderly house.”
kprl.com
Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023
On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo. Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
kingcityrustler.com
Gang member found guilty of 2016 King City murder
SALINAS VALLEY — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a Monterey County jury on Friday. Judge Mark E. Hood presided over the trial of John Samuel Trivino, aka “Smack,” who was convicted for killing 20-year-old Martin Heredia of King City.
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
Partial closure of northbound Hwy 101 near Gaviota Tunnel
The right lane remains closed along northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel while crews blast rocks and set up new rock netting. The new northbound Highway 101 lanes are now open in Summerland.
SLO County teacher accused of threatening co-workers charged with 5 felonies
James Klink’s students told The Tribune he was “creepy” and touched one of them inappropriately.
Woman who killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run is headed back to prison
The woman who hit cyclist Kennedy Love just got sentenced for another DUI.
kprl.com
RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023
At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison
23-year-old Los Osos Gianna Brencola was sentenced to six years in prison for her second DUI violation in 2021, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney. The post 23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0