Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed

A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
mustangnews.net

San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations

In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023

On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo. Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Gang member found guilty of 2016 King City murder

SALINAS VALLEY — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a Monterey County jury on Friday. Judge Mark E. Hood presided over the trial of John Samuel Trivino, aka “Smack,” who was convicted for killing 20-year-old Martin Heredia of King City.
KING CITY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023

At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA

