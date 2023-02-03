Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”

ORCUTT, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO