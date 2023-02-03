ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Chamber of Commerce 02.06.2023

The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this weekends Gala Dinner and the coronation of Brett Butterfield as Roblan of the Year. CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the dinner has already sold out. Gina says the chamber has really grown, partly because of the merger with Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Membership is approaching one thousand members.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023

At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Warming center open tonight in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Jan. 4, as a warming center due to forecasted rain. Interested guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. with no entries after 8 p.m. The Center will close the following morning at 7 a. m.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
New Times

Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community

Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
ORCUTT, CA
kprl.com

Planting Ordinance 02.06.2023

Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are expected to vote to kill Debbie Arnold’s planting ordinance before it became law. The planting ordinance was designed to guarantee small family farms and ranches in the north county 25 acre feet of water per year. The supervisors held a special meeting on a Sunday morning to put that on tomorrow’s agenda so supervisors Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg can kill that ordinance for good.
KSBW.com

Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name

MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
MORRO BAY, CA
KEYT

Light rain Saturday night into Sunday

Overnight lows were warmer Friday, while daytime temperatures remained mild. There were periods of clouds and sun, with pockets of moisture for the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County. The first half of Saturday is set to be quiet before the chance of rain returns in the evening. Light...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

