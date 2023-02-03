Read full article on original website
Chamber of Commerce 02.06.2023
The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this weekends Gala Dinner and the coronation of Brett Butterfield as Roblan of the Year. CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the dinner has already sold out. Gina says the chamber has really grown, partly because of the merger with Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Membership is approaching one thousand members.
Allegretto Vineyard Resort to host job fair
This job fair is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in working full-time or part-time positions in the hospitality industry.
RAF at Paso Airport 02.06.2023
At the Paso Robles airport yesterday, the Royal Air Force conducted an open house, giving locals tours of their aircraft. Del Blair is the squadron leader. He tells KPRL the Brits are planning to leave the Paso Robles airport later this week. But they plan to return to the Paso...
February meal, happy hour and other SLO County specials
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.
NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students
A real-life Broadway and television star took to the stage Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Performing Arts Center to inspire a group of local drama students. The post NCIS actor holds workshop for Santa Maria area drama students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Warming center open tonight in Arroyo Grande
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch St. in Arroyo Grande will be open tonight, Jan. 4, as a warming center due to forecasted rain. Interested guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. with no entries after 8 p.m. The Center will close the following morning at 7 a. m.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
Weight loss hypnosis class offered at Centennial Park
Learn how to ’empower, motivate and excite body image goals’. – Instructor Art Kuhns will be hosting a multi-part hypnosis class for weight loss at Paso Robles Centennial Park on April 12, and then continuing on April 26 and May 10. About the class. This class will help attendees...
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community
Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
Planting Ordinance 02.06.2023
Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are expected to vote to kill Debbie Arnold’s planting ordinance before it became law. The planting ordinance was designed to guarantee small family farms and ranches in the north county 25 acre feet of water per year. The supervisors held a special meeting on a Sunday morning to put that on tomorrow’s agenda so supervisors Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg can kill that ordinance for good.
From SLO County courthouse to Paso Robles fire station, WPA had lasting local legacy
Nearly 2% of all SLO County residents were employed by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.
Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name
MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo
A vigil for Tyre Nichols was held in different cities across the country Saturday including here on the Central Coast.
Pismo Beach is getting new affordable senior housing. Do you qualify to live there?
Construction on Shell Beach Senior Apartments is expected to be completed in 2024.
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
More rain fell over SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
It’s only February, but the weekend storm also pushed many locations further past their average totals for the entire year.
Our very own News Channel’s Christina Rodriguez spoke to Santa Maria High School Students today
Our Very own News Channel reporter Christina Rodriguez spoke to freshman and senior AVID students today... about working in news. The post Our very own News Channel’s Christina Rodriguez spoke to Santa Maria High School Students today appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Light rain Saturday night into Sunday
Overnight lows were warmer Friday, while daytime temperatures remained mild. There were periods of clouds and sun, with pockets of moisture for the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County. The first half of Saturday is set to be quiet before the chance of rain returns in the evening. Light...
14-year-old commits to play baseball at California
Mission Prep freshman middle infielder Thomas Glenn has already made his commitment to play baseball at Cal once he graduates in 2026.
