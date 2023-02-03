Read full article on original website
WTDeal
2d ago
Sam found his own property because the police wouldn't. This is the only way to get justice anymore. Good people have been abandoned.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
McLintocks’ alcohol license was suspended after employees assaulted a patron, state says
The restaurant and bar was cited for a number of charges, including “running a disorderly house.”
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
calcoastnews.com
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
mustangnews.net
San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations
In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
kprl.com
Paso Robles Police Chase 02.03.2023
A Paso Robles man led police on a car chase through Paso Robles, but was later arrested by CHP officers in Kern county. Police tried to pull over 36-year-old Jacob Hamby for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive in Paso Robles. The man sped off and pitched a stolen...
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Kayakers Discover Body in Santa Ynez River
Two kayakers discovered the body of a missing male in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday. At 12:52 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters, Sheriff Deputies, and Lompoc Police responded the river near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley. Personnel are still on the scene. This is a developing...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
Suspect in SLO County shooting arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 20-year-old Guadalupe man was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria
A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Attorney general drops nearly all charges against Tianna Arata, others in BLM protest case
The decision comes almost three years after SLO District Attorney Dan Dow filed 13 misdemeanor charges against the activist.
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
Man injured in shooting near Guadalupe; suspect arrested
A man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Obituary of Mary Ella Johnson, 98
– Mary Ella Johnson, age 98, passed away on Jan. 17, in San Luis Obispo, California. Mary Ella died peacefully under the loving care of Welcome Home RCFE and Central Coast Hospice from the effects of an acute cerebral stroke. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and...
kprl.com
Planting Ordinance 02.06.2023
Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are expected to vote to kill Debbie Arnold’s planting ordinance before it became law. The planting ordinance was designed to guarantee small family farms and ranches in the north county 25 acre feet of water per year. The supervisors held a special meeting on a Sunday morning to put that on tomorrow’s agenda so supervisors Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg can kill that ordinance for good.
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
Noozhawk
2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
Comments / 1