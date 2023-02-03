ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 1

WTDeal
2d ago

Sam found his own property because the police wouldn't. This is the only way to get justice anymore. Good people have been abandoned.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed

A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
mustangnews.net

San Luis Obispo business owner arrested on rape charges 10 months after accusations

In April, sexual assault allegations emerged against two San Luis Obispo business owners. Now, one of them is set to appear in court on Thursday. Former business owner of Nate’s Barbershop, Nate Abate, and former owner of Kin Coffee, Julian Contreras, were accused of sexual assault in a social media post by San Luis Obispo resident Ashley Riddell — prompting upwards of 30 women to share their similar experiences.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles Police Chase 02.03.2023

A Paso Robles man led police on a car chase through Paso Robles, but was later arrested by CHP officers in Kern county. Police tried to pull over 36-year-old Jacob Hamby for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive in Paso Robles. The man sped off and pitched a stolen...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Kayakers Discover Body in Santa Ynez River

Two kayakers discovered the body of a missing male in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday. At 12:52 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters, Sheriff Deputies, and Lompoc Police responded the river near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley. Personnel are still on the scene. This is a developing...
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Mary Ella Johnson, 98

– Mary Ella Johnson, age 98, passed away on Jan. 17, in San Luis Obispo, California. Mary Ella died peacefully under the loving care of Welcome Home RCFE and Central Coast Hospice from the effects of an acute cerebral stroke. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Planting Ordinance 02.06.2023

Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors are expected to vote to kill Debbie Arnold’s planting ordinance before it became law. The planting ordinance was designed to guarantee small family farms and ranches in the north county 25 acre feet of water per year. The supervisors held a special meeting on a Sunday morning to put that on tomorrow’s agenda so supervisors Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg can kill that ordinance for good.
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy