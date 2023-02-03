The second annual Sourdough Bread Contest is coming up. The event serves as a fundraiser for the historic Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Massachusetts. It was built in the late 19th century and named after Unitarian Minister Orville Dewey, a town native, Williams College graduate, and founder of the Sheffield Friendly Union Library Association. The Dewey Hall nonprofit aims to raise $35,000 this year to continue its maintenance and operation. Katy Sparks of the Edible Natural World series on YouTube is one of the judges for this year’s sourdough bakeoff on March 3rd. With the deadline for bakers to enter approaching on February 20th, WAMC spoke with Sparks about the contest and how to bake the bread.

SHEFFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO