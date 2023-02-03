Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Berkshire bakers will compete in the second annual sourdough bakeoff at Dewey Hall
The second annual Sourdough Bread Contest is coming up. The event serves as a fundraiser for the historic Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Massachusetts. It was built in the late 19th century and named after Unitarian Minister Orville Dewey, a town native, Williams College graduate, and founder of the Sheffield Friendly Union Library Association. The Dewey Hall nonprofit aims to raise $35,000 this year to continue its maintenance and operation. Katy Sparks of the Edible Natural World series on YouTube is one of the judges for this year’s sourdough bakeoff on March 3rd. With the deadline for bakers to enter approaching on February 20th, WAMC spoke with Sparks about the contest and how to bake the bread.
wamc.org
“Secret Hour”: A perceptive and wise world premiere at Capital Rep
Jenny Stafford, the author who wrote “Secret Hour”, is an award-winning playwright, lyricist and book writer. She was also a college professor who taught classes on ethical behavior. With this play, which is being given its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, she melds both talents...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Saratogian
Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring
ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
wamc.org
2023 at Barrington Stage - a preview with new Artistic Director Alan Paul
Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alan Paul, will produce a 2023 season that will feature two major musical revivals, two world premiere plays, and two modern classic play revivals. But first, we will get a preview of the Barrington Stage Company’s 2023 10×10 New Play...
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber
What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
WRGB
Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
wamc.org
After oil spill, odor complaints, Norlite in Cohoes faces new scrutiny from NYS DEC
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has opened investigations into a pair of incidents at the Norlite facility in Cohoes. DEC is looking into complaints of odor and smoke it received Sunday morning, on top of investigating a fuel leak that happened on Thursday. DEC Regional Director Anthony Luisi says it “should not have occurred."
wamc.org
Delegation from Bucha, Ukraine visits with city of Albany officials as war nears first anniversary
Mayor Kathy Sheehan welcomed her counterpart from Bucha, Ukraine to Albany City Hall on Monday. Albany is partnering with Bucha to support the war-torn Ukrainian city's rebuilding effort. State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos opened the news conference in the city hall rotunda.. "If you read the papers,...
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
Police investigate shooting at Hillcrest Village Apartments
The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Glens Falls traffic stop nets cocaine, arrest
A Queensbury man is in county lockup after police found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Person treated for smoke inhalation after Troy fire
One person was taken to Samaritan Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in Troy. It started Monday morning at an apartment at 232 Fifth Ave. Sadly, the fire chief said he believes a dog passed away. The cause is under investigation.
