'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Clemson announces new executive senior associate athletic director/chief marketing officer
CLEMSON — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced that Kosha Irby (ko-SHAY ER-bee) has been named Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/ Chief Marketing Officer. Irby brings over two decades of experience to Clemson, including his most recent three-year stint as Chief Marketing Officer of Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Irby will oversee all external units for the department, which presently manages all public-interfacing areas of the Clemson Athletics brand.
tigernet.com
Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers
One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
WYFF4.com
Clemson Athletics announces new Performance and Wellness Center
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) The Clemson University Board of Trustees gave Phase I approval on a plan for a new state-of-the-art performance and wellness center for Clemson’s student-athletes, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. The renovations would also provide an upgrade for the track and field and cross country program for their day-to-day operations.
Clemson takes on 'concerted shift of mentality' in promoting NIL's importance
Late last year, Clemson’s coaches and administrators became more public with their messaging about the importance of keeping up amid the new era of college athletics. That wasn’t an accident. (...)
Dabo Swinney Has Change In Mind For College Football Recruiting
On the heels of introducing his 2023 recruiting class, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained how he would alter National Signing Day. Per Sam Hellman of 247Sports, Swinney wants to give incoming athletes a chance to sign before they even begin their senior season. "I wish they'd move signing ...
Former Clemson standout weighs in on Tigers' 2023 schedule
A former Clemson standout weighed in on the Tigers’ 2023 football schedule after it was announced on Monday. Eric Mac Lain, the former All-ACC offensive lineman who is now an analyst for the ACC Network, (...)
Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Calling Out Clemson Fans
It's no secret that the Clemson football program hasn't been the same over the last two seasons. Yes, the program has won at least 10 games for 12 straight years but it also hasn't reached the College Football Playoff since the 2020 season. That has left some Clemson fans dissatisfied with ...
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Assessment Of Clemson's Fan Base
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers' fan base has lost perspective after years of college football success. After missing the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, fans are starting to get impatient with Swinney and the Tigers. "When we won the ACC championship in ...
Miami basketball at Clemson: Game 23 information, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team will seek to break a three-game Saturday road losing streak at Clemson this week. Miami has lost at North Carolina State, Duke and Pittsburgh the last three Saturdays by seven points combined. Miami lost an eight-point lead at Pittsburgh in the last 2:26 of the game losing 68-66.
dawgnation.com
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC population changes impacting income levels
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about state population demographics and their importance to income levels and the state economy and educational attainment. Census data by city and county in SC can be found here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/SC/DIS010221. After almost 20...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
FOX Carolina
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The race is on to ease concerns about the Lake Conestee Dam, which is decades older than its original intended lifespan. People from Greenville to Greenwood say if the dam breaks, it could lead to an environmental disaster. “This is a disaster that South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
FOX Carolina
Greenville patient says acupuncture helped with the symptoms of cancer treatment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Feb. 4th is World Cancer Day and treatment for cancer can take a big toll on patients both physically and emotionally. But there are some ways patients can get relief. A recent study found that acupuncture may help alleviate pain and anxiety for cancer patients....
Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
