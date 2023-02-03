ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clemson announces new executive senior associate athletic director/chief marketing officer

CLEMSON — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced that Kosha Irby (ko-SHAY ER-bee) has been named Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/ Chief Marketing Officer. Irby brings over two decades of experience to Clemson, including his most recent three-year stint as Chief Marketing Officer of Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Irby will oversee all external units for the department, which presently manages all public-interfacing areas of the Clemson Athletics brand.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson Athletics announces new Performance and Wellness Center

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics) The Clemson University Board of Trustees gave Phase I approval on a plan for a new state-of-the-art performance and wellness center for Clemson’s student-athletes, as well as upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities and renovation to the Jervey Athletic Center. The renovations would also provide an upgrade for the track and field and cross country program for their day-to-day operations.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Assessment Of Clemson's Fan Base

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers' fan base has lost perspective after years of college football success. After missing the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, fans are starting to get impatient with Swinney and the Tigers. "When we won the ACC championship in ...
CLEMSON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC population changes impacting income levels

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about state population demographics and their importance to income levels and the state economy and educational attainment. Census data by city and county in SC can be found here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/SC/DIS010221. After almost 20...
GREENVILLE, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy