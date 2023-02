A woman accused in a December DUI accident that injured five people has been arrested.

Allegheny County Police say 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez turned herself in this morning.

Investigators say her SUV crossed the center line and collided with a car on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

Four women and a 3-year-old were taken to hospitals.

Police say a toxicology report shows a blood alcohol level five times over the legal limit.