2023 Senior Bowl Names Ivan Pace Jr. National Team Practice Linebacker Of The Week

Pace is doing himself plenty of favors in Mobile, Alabama.

CINCINNATI — Ivan Pace Jr. is the National Team's Linebacker Practice Player of the Week at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He earned the vote from his peers in the National OL, TE, and RB groups.

Pace wowed evaluators all week long with his pass-rushing and coverage skills. He is undersized—other than that, Pace has all the talent to be a top-notch NFL linebacker.

"Pace was one of the most interesting players in Mobile because of his smallish frame but big-time play," Dane Brugler wrote about his honorable mention pick for the best linebacker this week. "He is most comfortable working downhill, in general, but also made plays in coverage this week. Pace will be downgraded due to his size by most teams, but all I know is that his 2022 tape and Senior Bowl performance show a darn good football player."

Pace is the consensus tenth-ranked linebacker nationally and the 133rd-ranked player overall. He has risen 21 spots on the consensus big board since practice began on Monday.

Fans can watch the 2023 Senior Bowl tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

