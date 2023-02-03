ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Indiana firefighters rescue injured owl stuck in frozen lake

By Alonzo Small
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQc0Y_0kbkut5n00

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. ( WGN ) — An injured great horned owl is receiving care at a northwest Indiana wildlife facility after being rescued from a frozen lake by area first responders.

Merrillville firefighters and the police department’s animal control unit on Tuesday arrived at Hidden Lake Park to help a sedentary owl on the ice.

The rescue took about 35 minutes and two tries to catch the owl, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

When crews donned ice suits and deployed an ice rescue sled for their rescue attempt, the bird flew a bit closer to the edge of the lake. Authorities then decided to use a net to capture the owl safely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wl4Ir_0kbkut5n00
Photo courtesy of Merrillville FD
Photo courtesy of Merrillville FD
Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound

Erin’s Farm , a Hobart-area nonprofit rescue sanctuary, took the injured owl from Merrillville first responders before turning the bird over to Humane Indiana Wildlife .

The Munster-area animal shelter shared on Facebook that the owl, who suffered injuries to its right wing, was doing well. While the owl did not suffer any fractures, bruising on his right wing and injuries to six primary flight feathers on the same side restricted its mobility.

“6 of his primary flight feathers have been destroyed, on that same side, rendering him temporarily unable to fly,” the shelter wrote. “We are currently treating him with anti-inflammatory and pain medication for the bruising.”

The animal shelter added that the recovery could take several months, barring a transplant procedure called imping, which replaces damaged feathers with healthy feathers from another bird of the same age and gender.

“Once his bruising has healed, we will be able to move him to an outdoor enclosure where he will be more comfortable,” the shelter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMfcK_0kbkut5n00
Photo courtesy of Humane Indiana Wildlife
Photo courtesy of Humane Indiana Wildlife
Photo courtesy of Humane Indiana Wildlife
Photo courtesy of Humane Indiana Wildlife

Anyone interested in contributing to the owl’s care may donate to the Humane Indiana Wildlife . More than $350 has been raised.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Close Call in Crash into Office

(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Family shocked after toddler suffers dangerous lead poisoning from their apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A silent killer – that is how experts across the world describe lead.The heavy metal has not been used in consumer products in the United States for almost a half century.And yet, lead turned up in a Chicago toddler's blood recently.The young boy's lead levels were so high that he may not be able to live a normal life. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Sunday night, his family is now on a quest for answers.At the Ruzicka residence, you'll find lots of cuddles and a little bit of chaos – typical toddler things. But this past...
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

One person injured in LaPorte County house fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot

On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 10 years for hijacking Chicago couple during a test drive

Chicago — A Cook County judge has sentenced a man to 10 years for carjacking an Avondale couple who offered their vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace last year. Malik Shears, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking in exchange for the sentence from Judge Alfredo Maldonado. He is scheduled to be paroled on January 6, 2027.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old missing from near Loyola Park located: police

CHICAGO — A missing 15-year-old boy has been located, according to Chicago police. The teen was last seen on Jan. 27 around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue near Loyola Park along the Lakefront wearing a white tee shirt, black/white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket. As of 12:30 p.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy