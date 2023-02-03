(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.94% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.28. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.53% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.1% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.

1 DAY AGO