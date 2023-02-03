ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coffee Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.89% up from its 52-week low and 48.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Platinum Futures Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 7.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Platinum (PL) is $980.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1667, 99.99% below its average volume of 11663907810.52. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Copper (HG) is $4.06. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 9944, 99.99% below its average volume of 15013429288.83. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 5.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,192.49. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.18% up from its 52-week low and 15.4% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE FANG Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,674.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.37% up from its 52-week low and 0.47% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.94% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.28. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.53% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.1% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...
United Insurance Holdings Corp., Invesco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), Invesco (IVZ), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) 14.2% 2023-01-22 19:08:21. Invesco (IVZ) 4.98% 2023-02-05 03:16:10. Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 4.35% 2023-02-01 05:15:18.
Snap Stock 9.59% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Snap rising 9.59% to $12.06 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE fell 0.63% to $15,898.10, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Snap’s last close...
