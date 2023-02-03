Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Related
bodyslam.net
Randy Orton Appears In Good Spirits Despite WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
bodyslam.net
RevPro: Live In London 70 Results – 2/5/23
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 70 on February 5th from 229 The Venue in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5) – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Kid Lykos. – Dan Moloney def. Chris...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Compares Stephanie And Vince McMahon Situation To “Succession”
Seth Rollins compares Stephanie and Vince McMahon’s situation to the fictional world of “Succession”. While speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and Vince McMahon’s usurping of WWE once again. Rollins compared the whole ordeal to ‘Sucession,’ which is a very political show in general.
bodyslam.net
Samoa Joe Says The Hardest Part About Commentating In WWE Was Vince McMahon In His Ear
Samoa Joe suffered a series of injuries at one point in his WWE career. That led to the Submission Machine stepping away from the ring and taking up the role of becoming a WWE commentator. The former WWE United States champion transitioned to become a color commentator on Monday Night...
bodyslam.net
West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge Results (2/4/23)
West Coast Pro Wrestling held its WCPW Three Cheers For Revenge event on February 4 from The Colonial Theater in Sacramento, CA. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Jiah Jewell def. JT Thorne. – Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood def....
bodyslam.net
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
bodyslam.net
WWE 2K23 Creative Director Says AEW Fight Forever Will Drive The Developers To Be Stronger
WWE and 2K Games revealed more details about WWE 2K23 last month. Naturally, fans are very excited about the game as it promises to build upon the solid foundation laid out by WWE 2K22. During the Attitude Era, WWE and WCW were in fierce competition in every aspect, including video...
bodyslam.net
NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Results (2/5/23)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night two of its New Beginning in Sapporo event on February 5 from Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayel. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – United Empire (Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira) def....
bodyslam.net
Naomi Changes Her Instagram Bio To “Just Trinity”
Goodbye Naomi, hello Trinity. Naomi walked out of WWE back in May of last year and since then, we have not seen her in any wrestling related realm. Many fans predicted she would show up to the Royal Rumble for a surprise return to WWE, but it didn’t happen. Now, the former Naomi took to instagram and changed her bio to say ”JUST TRINITY”, seemingly hinting that she is done with the “Naomi” name and possibly done with WWE altogether. This caused a mixed reaction from fans in the replies of WrestlingNewsCo who pointed it out.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (2/4/23)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak after winning the NWA US Tag Team Titles. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
bodyslam.net
WWE Road To WrestleMania SuperShow Results (2/4/23)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on February 4 from Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, OH. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa defeated Butch & Ridge Holland. – Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven. – Braun Strowman...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Continues To Mentor Seth Rollins Despite Not Always Being Around
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
bodyslam.net
AIW Join The Swarm Results (2/4/23)
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Join The Swarm event on February 4 from Tadmore Shrine in Akron, OH. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey...
bodyslam.net
MLW SuperFight 2023 Spoilers (2/4/23)
Major League Wrestling held its MLW SuperFight event on February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Matches were taped for upcoming episodes of MLW Underground on REELZ and MLW Fusion. You can read the full spoilers for the show below. – Billie Starkz def. B3CCA. – No Ropes...
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
That being said, Mandy Rose managed to make $1 million from FanTime last year and fans were really happy for her. However, more details regarding her release have been revealed. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her release from WWE. Rose revealed that WWE...
bodyslam.net
Sheamus Pokes Fun At Himself After Slipping During SmackDown Brawl
This week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre sought revenge against The Viking Raiders. As McIntyre and Sheamus came out to attack the duo on the entranceway, The Celtic Warrior slipped under Erik and forced the latter to hold on to him to prevent him from falling. The WWE...
bodyslam.net
WWE Originally Only Had Cody Rhodes Winning One World Championship At WrestleMania 39
WWE has their biggest show of the year on the horizon, and Cody Rhodes punched his ticket for a main event match when he won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He has a massive moment ahead of him, but a Tribal Chief stands in his way. During Wrestling...
Comments / 0