Goodbye Naomi, hello Trinity. Naomi walked out of WWE back in May of last year and since then, we have not seen her in any wrestling related realm. Many fans predicted she would show up to the Royal Rumble for a surprise return to WWE, but it didn’t happen. Now, the former Naomi took to instagram and changed her bio to say ”JUST TRINITY”, seemingly hinting that she is done with the “Naomi” name and possibly done with WWE altogether. This caused a mixed reaction from fans in the replies of WrestlingNewsCo who pointed it out.

1 DAY AGO