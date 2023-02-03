ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

S&P 500 Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,116.79. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 352224279, 84.64% below its average volume of 2293509271.04. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Copper Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 4.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Copper (HG) is $4.06. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 7800, 99.99% below its average volume of 15177638369.42. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Silver Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Silver (SI) is $22.27. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 29877, 99.99% below its average volume of 14743382483.58. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.87% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Monday, 6 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.557% up from its 52-week low and 6.201% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 5.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 5 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,192.49. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.18% up from its 52-week low and 15.4% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.94% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.28. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.53% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.1% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
Blackrock Global Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Blackrock Global Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (BOE), Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS), Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Blackrock Global Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (BOE) 7.46%...
Exponent And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
United Insurance Holdings Corp., Invesco, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), Invesco (IVZ), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) 14.2% 2023-01-22 19:08:21. Invesco (IVZ) 4.98% 2023-02-05 03:16:10. Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) 4.35% 2023-02-01 05:15:18.
ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
Beyond Meat Stock Over 9% Down So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped 9.37% to $17.60 at 13:27 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Globalstar Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Globalstar‘s pre-market value is already 4.51% down. The last session, NYSE ended with Globalstar (GSAT) sliding 2.21% to $1.33. NYSE fell 0.65% to $15,895.36, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III, Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX), Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI), Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) 7.09% 2023-02-02 07:47:18. Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)...
