Grant County, NM

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Grant County Day shows rural power in numbers, organization

The biggest successes of Grant County Day — this and every year — are giving a voice in New Mexico’s capital to people who otherwise can have difficulty being heard and showing how Grant County works together, several of those involved said at the conclusion of this year’s effort Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
tourcounsel.com

DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

State workers rally against state's return-to-office order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
SANTA FE, NM
Hyperallergic

Pedro Reyes Explores Disarmament in DIRECT ACTION at SITE Santa Fe

Pedro Reyes has been celebrated for his large-scale, interactive sculptural projects that propose playful solutions to social problems. In his words, “Sculpture is about changing the shape of a material, and in social sculpture, the materials are the ideas and relationships of a community. The show is called DIRECT ACTION because it is a participatory process.”
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Public library art show showcases three friends

A reception held last Thursday kicked off a two-month stint in the Silver City Public Library’s community room for an exhibit called “Tres Amigas,” a joint venture of Beatriz Giraldo, Thia Utz and Diane Cornelius which will be on display through March. “The reception was way beyond...
SILVER CITY, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Lights Out in Bernalillo

Things are looking brighter for downtown Bernalillo. The process has already begun to replace faulty components on more than 30 decorative street lamps along a stretch of Camino del Pueblo – also NM 313 – between Calle del Norte and Calle del Presidente that were part of phase III of the town’s Streetscape project.
BERNALILLO, NM
Greater Milwaukee Today

A sumptuous sojourn in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, New Mexico — In New Mexico, an existential question is less likely to be “What is the meaning of life?” than “Will it be red or green?”. Not life, but chiles — a menu staple at most of the city’s celebrated restaurants.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Failed GOP candidate accused in shootings at Democratic officials’ homes pleads not guilty

By Kyung Lah and Taylor Romine, CNN The failed GOP candidate accused of coordinating the shootings at Democratic officials’ homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded not guilty Friday. Solomon Peña entered the plea through his attorney Roberta Yurcic at an arraignment hearing. Both appeared via teleconference. Peña was indicted by a grand jury on 14 The post Failed GOP candidate accused in shootings at Democratic officials’ homes pleads not guilty appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
roadrunner.travel

Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico

The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Comedy show kicks off Silco’s centennial year

The twin diamonds of comedy — Austen Silver and Josh Edelman — shone on the Silco Theatre stage Thursday night. Business partners and best friends, the two men are on a whirlwind tour of the Southwest that could herald a renaissance of riotous laughter for Silver City, if the duo has their way.
SILVER CITY, NM

