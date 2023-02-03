SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eyesore in the plaza. “One of […]

SANTA FE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO