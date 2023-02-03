Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Grant County Day shows rural power in numbers, organization
The biggest successes of Grant County Day — this and every year — are giving a voice in New Mexico’s capital to people who otherwise can have difficulty being heard and showing how Grant County works together, several of those involved said at the conclusion of this year’s effort Wednesday.
KOAT 7
State workers rally against state's return-to-office order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
Hyperallergic
Pedro Reyes Explores Disarmament in DIRECT ACTION at SITE Santa Fe
Pedro Reyes has been celebrated for his large-scale, interactive sculptural projects that propose playful solutions to social problems. In his words, “Sculpture is about changing the shape of a material, and in social sculpture, the materials are the ideas and relationships of a community. The show is called DIRECT ACTION because it is a participatory process.”
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Public library art show showcases three friends
A reception held last Thursday kicked off a two-month stint in the Silver City Public Library’s community room for an exhibit called “Tres Amigas,” a joint venture of Beatriz Giraldo, Thia Utz and Diane Cornelius which will be on display through March. “The reception was way beyond...
sandovalsignpost.com
Lights Out in Bernalillo
Things are looking brighter for downtown Bernalillo. The process has already begun to replace faulty components on more than 30 decorative street lamps along a stretch of Camino del Pueblo – also NM 313 – between Calle del Norte and Calle del Presidente that were part of phase III of the town’s Streetscape project.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A sumptuous sojourn in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, New Mexico — In New Mexico, an existential question is less likely to be “What is the meaning of life?” than “Will it be red or green?”. Not life, but chiles — a menu staple at most of the city’s celebrated restaurants.
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
kunm.org
Doña Ana County clerk sent evidence of online threats by Solomon Peña to FBI months ago
A former Republican legislative candidate accused of coordinating recent shootings at the homes of several Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. But an elections official says she reported him to the FBI last year--months before the attacks and his arrest. Doña Ana County Clerk...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Comedy show kicks off Silco’s centennial year
The twin diamonds of comedy — Austen Silver and Josh Edelman — shone on the Silco Theatre stage Thursday night. Business partners and best friends, the two men are on a whirlwind tour of the Southwest that could herald a renaissance of riotous laughter for Silver City, if the duo has their way.
