bodyslam.net
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Calls AJ Lee Her Mom After Fan Compares The Two
Roxanne Perez is one of the youngest and brightest talents prevailing in the WWE NXT landscape. Not only did she gain recognition at such an early age, but Perez also managed to climb to the top of the mountain in only months of her WWE debut. However, it looks like she decided to refer to former Women’s champion AJ Lee with a surprisingly different name while recreating her old picture.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Compares Stephanie And Vince McMahon Situation To “Succession”
Seth Rollins compares Stephanie and Vince McMahon’s situation to the fictional world of “Succession”. While speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and Vince McMahon’s usurping of WWE once again. Rollins compared the whole ordeal to ‘Sucession,’ which is a very political show in general.
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Credits Triple H With The Idea Of Promo Packages Leading Up To Royal Rumble Return
WWE started airing hype videos of Cody Rhodes weeks before the Royal Rumble announcing his return to the ring. Jeremy Borash who previously worked for Impact Wrestling was in charge of the hype videos. Recently, Cody Rhodes spoke to Inside The Ropes where he revealed that the idea to air...
bodyslam.net
RevPro: Live In London 70 Results – 2/5/23
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 70 on February 5th from 229 The Venue in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5) – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Kid Lykos. – Dan Moloney def. Chris...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
bodyslam.net
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
bodyslam.net
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (2/4/23)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak after winning the NWA US Tag Team Titles. –...
bodyslam.net
Trish Stratus Says Victoria Deserves Slot In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus advocates for Victoria to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Many female professional wrestlers have graced the WWE Hall Of Fame over the years. However, Victoria is yet to be graced with such an honor and this continues to baffle fans as well. While speaking with...
bodyslam.net
Grayson Waller Suspended For One Week Following Altercation With Shawn Michaels
Grayson Waller has suspended punished for his actions following NXT Vengeance Day. In the main event of the premium live event on February 4th, Grayson Waller unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in a cage match. Before the show, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that the match could only be won by pinfall or submission. Following his loss, Waller freaked out and confronted Michaels during the post-show press conference. He asked the Shawn what he had to do so he could be “the guy” and referenced Michaels’ career by noting he could dress up like Diesel or put hearts on his gear, like “The Heartbreak Kid.” WWE has now announced that Waller has been suspended for a week due to his actions towards Shawn at the press conference.
bodyslam.net
WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Uses Phone Cord to Lock Baby Into Stroller She Found On the Side of the Road
Of the headlines we’ve written this year, including ones about Disco Inferno, Ronda Rousey, Eric Bischoff and more, we never thought this would be one of them. WWE Superstar who, presumably, makes more money than most of us, recently posted to Twitter that she, and we quote, “Found a free stroller on the side of the road. Carseat [SIC] don’t [SIC] fit, but I have an old phone cord so it actually does fit after all.”
bodyslam.net
West Coast Pro Three Cheers For Revenge Results (2/4/23)
West Coast Pro Wrestling held its WCPW Three Cheers For Revenge event on February 4 from The Colonial Theater in Sacramento, CA. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Jiah Jewell def. JT Thorne. – Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood def....
bodyslam.net
MLW SuperFight 2023 Spoilers (2/4/23)
Major League Wrestling held its MLW SuperFight event on February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Matches were taped for upcoming episodes of MLW Underground on REELZ and MLW Fusion. You can read the full spoilers for the show below. – Billie Starkz def. B3CCA. – No Ropes...
bodyslam.net
NXT: Vengeance Day Review & Observations
NXT did their first standalone premium live event outside of Orlando in two years on Saturday night. Charlotte, North Carolina was host to NXT: Vengeance Day which is a roadblock heading into Stand & Deliver. Attending this event, I can honestly say that the crowd was very loud, and the action was up to the standards of Takeovers. Five matches showcased the best of what the updated black & gold brand brings to the table and the superstars dud not disappoint. In this article, I will give you my thoughts about each match and give my observations on what is next for the NXT brand as we move closer and closer to NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend.
bodyslam.net
Kip Sabian Wants A Match With Kota Ibushi in 2023
Kota is on everyone’s match list. Kota Ibushi recently parted ways with NJPW and is a free agent at this time. Now, everyone wants to wrestle him and he’s been recently booked for GCW BloodSport against Mike Bailey for WrestleMania weekend. It looks like Kip Sabian is the next one to throw his name into the hat as he took to Twitter to put a match against Ibushi into the universe, saying he wants to cross wrestling Kota off his list.
bodyslam.net
Lita Returns On RAW
Becky Lynch and Bayley fought in a Steel Cage Match to main event RAW. When the numbers game from Damage CTRL started to get a bit much for Becky, she had something up her sleeve. And that something was WWE legend, Lita! Lita returned and ran out, taking out IYO with a twist of fate, pushing Dakota into the steel steps and then slamming the cage door into the face of Bayley in order for Becky Lynch to get the advantage and pick up the win.
bodyslam.net
WWE Originally Only Had Cody Rhodes Winning One World Championship At WrestleMania 39
WWE has their biggest show of the year on the horizon, and Cody Rhodes punched his ticket for a main event match when he won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He has a massive moment ahead of him, but a Tribal Chief stands in his way. During Wrestling...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Continues To Mentor Seth Rollins Despite Not Always Being Around
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
bodyslam.net
Sheamus Pokes Fun At Himself After Slipping During SmackDown Brawl
This week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre sought revenge against The Viking Raiders. As McIntyre and Sheamus came out to attack the duo on the entranceway, The Celtic Warrior slipped under Erik and forced the latter to hold on to him to prevent him from falling. The WWE...
