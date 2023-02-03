Grayson Waller has suspended punished for his actions following NXT Vengeance Day. In the main event of the premium live event on February 4th, Grayson Waller unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in a cage match. Before the show, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that the match could only be won by pinfall or submission. Following his loss, Waller freaked out and confronted Michaels during the post-show press conference. He asked the Shawn what he had to do so he could be “the guy” and referenced Michaels’ career by noting he could dress up like Diesel or put hearts on his gear, like “The Heartbreak Kid.” WWE has now announced that Waller has been suspended for a week due to his actions towards Shawn at the press conference.

