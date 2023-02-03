Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Coffee Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Bearish By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Monday, 6 February, Copper (HG) is $4.00. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 52180, 99.99% below its average volume of 15083367422.81. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:53 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,586.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 147, 99.99% below its average volume of 5399257979.77. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Super Micro Computer Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) jumped by a staggering 15.56% in 5 sessions from $72.13 at 15.56, to $83.35 at 13:50 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Identiv Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) dropped 9.26% to $8.57 at 14:05 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.9% to $11,898.71, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Identiv’s...
via.news
EUR/CHF Over 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:07 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.186% up from its 52-week low and 6.531% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
CBOE Is 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.67% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.7911% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 5 February, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.82. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.059% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.94 and 0.354% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $142.32.
via.news
ImmunoGen Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $4.66, 29.71% below its 52-week high of $6.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 5.28% to $4.66. NASDAQ dropped 1.59% to $12,006.96,...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Tattooed Chef Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 5.96% up. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $1.51, 94.04% under its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) falling 8.48% to $1.51. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Globalstar Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Globalstar‘s pre-market value is already 4.51% down. The last session, NYSE ended with Globalstar (GSAT) sliding 2.21% to $1.33. NYSE fell 0.65% to $15,895.36, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
via.news
Snap Stock 9.59% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Snap rising 9.59% to $12.06 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE fell 0.63% to $15,898.10, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Snap’s last close...
via.news
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III, Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX), Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI), Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) 7.09% 2023-02-02 07:47:18. Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)...
Comments / 0