via.news
Coffee Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 9.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:53 EST on Sunday, 5 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.70. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21272, 6.29% above its average volume of 20011.35. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.43. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.89% up from its 52-week low and 48.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:53 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,586.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 147, 99.99% below its average volume of 5399257979.77. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 7.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, Platinum (PL) is $980.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1667, 99.99% below its average volume of 11663907810.52. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
AMC Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 10 sessions from $4.99 at 2023-01-30, to $6.40 at 13:42 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.85% to $15,864.11, following the last session’s downward trend. AMC’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:09 EST on Monday, 6 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.115% up from its 52-week low and 11.095% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 6 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,520.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.69% up from its 52-week low and 1.05%...
via.news
Full House Resorts Stock Rises By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) jumped by a staggering 27.2% in 21 sessions from $7.39 at 2023-01-05, to $9.40 at 13:19 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,915.69, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Sunday, 5 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.12. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.274% up from its 52-week low and 8.377% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,674.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.37% up from its 52-week low and 0.47% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.94% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Monday, 6 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.28. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 7.53% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.93 and 0.1% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.30.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 12.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 7 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,870.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1021060000, 83.89% below its average volume of 6338055566.71. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Momo And FAT Brands On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Momo, Bionano Genomics, and Mizuho Financial Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
Glori Energy And Xenetic Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Glori Energy, Genetic Technologies Ltd, and Catalent. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Glori Energy...
via.news
Gentex Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Gentex Corporation (GNTX), First Busey Corporation (BUSE), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NYSE Open, Mizuho Financial Group Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.75% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.16, 4.24% below its 52-week high of $3.30. The last session, NYSE ended with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) sliding 0.94% to...
via.news
Exponent And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Tattooed Chef Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 5.96% up. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $1.51, 94.04% under its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) falling 8.48% to $1.51. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Blackrock Global Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Blackrock Global Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (BOE), Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS), Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Blackrock Global Blackrock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (BOE) 7.46%...
via.news
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities And Income Fund, New York Mortgage Trust, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTM), Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) 11.22% 2023-01-29 15:15:09.
