Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSarasota, FL
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
sarasotamagazine.com
Urthy Scents Opens in Lakewood Ranch's Shoppes at Market Square
Urthy Scents began as a Covid project for sisters Ali East and Jen Rotondo. It quickly became a farmer’s market success, which turned into an online presence. Now, in just two short years, the entrepreneurial duo have opened a retail store with a "scent bar" in the Shoppes at Market Square in Lakewood Ranch.
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
Longboat Observer
1950s ranch transforms into the epitome of Sarasota style
Maybe Dan Denton didn’t exactly invent the Sarasota lifestyle, but his publications have celebrated our way of living since 1980. As founder of Sarasota Magazine, Denton gave our town a glossy look and progressive attitude, a heady mix of gracious living, the arts, philanthropy, food and — always its driving force — luxury real estate. So it’s no surprise that his own house on Lido Key, which he shares with his partner, Venezuelan artist Ramses Serrano, is a living history of Sarasota’s transformation from sleepy beach town to sophisticated glamour capital.
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
sarasotamagazine.com
Palmer Ranch Holdings Announces New President
Palmer Ranch Holdings, Ltd. has promoted Justin Powell to the position of president. In this role, Powell will manage all operations and guide the company forward. Powell has spent 19 years at Palmer Ranch Holdings, starting as an analyst in 2004 and working his way up to vice-president. Before joining Palmer Ranch, he worked for Franklin Templeton Investments in St. Petersburg and HealthTrust LLC in Sarasota as a commercial real estate appraiser.
usf.edu
What's new for the Florida State Fair in 2023? Your guide to the rides, events ... and food
The Florida State Fair is coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20. It will likely bring much of the state with it. If you plan to join the crowds, whether in pursuit of roller coaster rides, live entertainment, or deep-fried everything, below is all the information you need to navigate the fairgrounds.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
sarasotamagazine.com
Dr. Janjay Gehndyu on Emotional Intelligence and the Power of Education
This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Dr. Janjay Gehndyu has always made it his mission to make a contribution to his community. And today, he doing just that as principal of Visible Men Academy (VMA), a public charter school for boys in kindergarten through fifth grade in Sarasota-Manatee.
SheKnows
This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside
Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
941area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton | Best Buffets in Sarasota
Do you want to enjoy the best buffets in Bradenton & Sarasota, FL city? Don't worry, we've prepared a superb list for you. Buffets are an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy a variety of food choices. The hundreds of meal combinations ensure that you don't settle for one dish alone.
tourcounsel.com
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Beautiful Things to See in Treasure Island
The name itself makes one intrigued about this enchanting place. Things to See in Treasure Island: This coastal paradise offers a plethora of activities for a memorable vacation. Located on a barrier island along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County, Treasure Island abounds in white sandy beaches with crystal clear waters.
Clearwater home once owned by Kirstie Alley, Lisa Marie Presley on the market for nearly $6M
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater home once owned by both the late Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presley is on the market. It could be yours if you don't mind a more than $5.9 million price tag attached. The home, located at 1100 N Osceola Avenue in Clearwater, was built in 1993, according to the listing on Station Square Realty.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
