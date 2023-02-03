Read full article on original website
Roxanne Perez Calls AJ Lee Her Mom After Fan Compares The Two
Roxanne Perez is one of the youngest and brightest talents prevailing in the WWE NXT landscape. Not only did she gain recognition at such an early age, but Perez also managed to climb to the top of the mountain in only months of her WWE debut. However, it looks like she decided to refer to former Women’s champion AJ Lee with a surprisingly different name while recreating her old picture.
Randy Orton Appears In Good Spirits Despite WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
Samoa Joe Says The Hardest Part About Commentating In WWE Was Vince McMahon In His Ear
Samoa Joe suffered a series of injuries at one point in his WWE career. That led to the Submission Machine stepping away from the ring and taking up the role of becoming a WWE commentator. The former WWE United States champion transitioned to become a color commentator on Monday Night...
Naomi Changes Her Instagram Bio To “Just Trinity”
Goodbye Naomi, hello Trinity. Naomi walked out of WWE back in May of last year and since then, we have not seen her in any wrestling related realm. Many fans predicted she would show up to the Royal Rumble for a surprise return to WWE, but it didn’t happen. Now, the former Naomi took to instagram and changed her bio to say ”JUST TRINITY”, seemingly hinting that she is done with the “Naomi” name and possibly done with WWE altogether. This caused a mixed reaction from fans in the replies of WrestlingNewsCo who pointed it out.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Officially Hires New Producer
WWE have signed a new producer. Fightful Select reports that Jason Cade, who was brought in to help for the 2023 Royal Rumble match, is now officially with the company. He was responsible for producing a Main Event match this week between Indi Hartwell and Dana Brooke. Fightful Select reported...
RevPro: Live In London 70 Results – 2/5/23
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 70 on February 5th from 229 The Venue in London, England. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In London 70 Results (2/5) – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X (c) def. Kid Lykos. – Dan Moloney def. Chris...
Seth Rollins Compares Stephanie And Vince McMahon Situation To “Succession”
Seth Rollins compares Stephanie and Vince McMahon’s situation to the fictional world of “Succession”. While speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and Vince McMahon’s usurping of WWE once again. Rollins compared the whole ordeal to ‘Sucession,’ which is a very political show in general.
Mandy Rose Squashes Idea That WWE Warned Her About Premium Content Before Releasing Her
That being said, Mandy Rose managed to make $1 million from FanTime last year and fans were really happy for her. However, more details regarding her release have been revealed. While speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose talked about her release from WWE. Rose revealed that WWE...
John Cena Continues To Mentor Seth Rollins Despite Not Always Being Around
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
NWA USA Results (2/4/23)
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak after winning the NWA US Tag Team Titles. –...
Grayson Waller Suspended For One Week Following Altercation With Shawn Michaels
Grayson Waller has suspended punished for his actions following NXT Vengeance Day. In the main event of the premium live event on February 4th, Grayson Waller unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in a cage match. Before the show, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that the match could only be won by pinfall or submission. Following his loss, Waller freaked out and confronted Michaels during the post-show press conference. He asked the Shawn what he had to do so he could be “the guy” and referenced Michaels’ career by noting he could dress up like Diesel or put hearts on his gear, like “The Heartbreak Kid.” WWE has now announced that Waller has been suspended for a week due to his actions towards Shawn at the press conference.
WWE Originally Only Had Cody Rhodes Winning One World Championship At WrestleMania 39
WWE has their biggest show of the year on the horizon, and Cody Rhodes punched his ticket for a main event match when he won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He has a massive moment ahead of him, but a Tribal Chief stands in his way. During Wrestling...
Kip Sabian Wants A Match With Kota Ibushi in 2023
Kota is on everyone’s match list. Kota Ibushi recently parted ways with NJPW and is a free agent at this time. Now, everyone wants to wrestle him and he’s been recently booked for GCW BloodSport against Mike Bailey for WrestleMania weekend. It looks like Kip Sabian is the next one to throw his name into the hat as he took to Twitter to put a match against Ibushi into the universe, saying he wants to cross wrestling Kota off his list.
WWE Road To WrestleMania SuperShow Results (2/4/23)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on February 4 from Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, OH. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa defeated Butch & Ridge Holland. – Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven. – Braun Strowman...
Monday Night RAW Sees Slight Rise In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the February 6th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 2.114 million viewers, with a .55 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 30th episode of WWE RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Cody Rhodes Credits Triple H With The Idea Of Promo Packages Leading Up To Royal Rumble Return
WWE started airing hype videos of Cody Rhodes weeks before the Royal Rumble announcing his return to the ring. Jeremy Borash who previously worked for Impact Wrestling was in charge of the hype videos. Recently, Cody Rhodes spoke to Inside The Ropes where he revealed that the idea to air...
Sheamus Pokes Fun At Himself After Slipping During SmackDown Brawl
This week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre sought revenge against The Viking Raiders. As McIntyre and Sheamus came out to attack the duo on the entranceway, The Celtic Warrior slipped under Erik and forced the latter to hold on to him to prevent him from falling. The WWE...
Trish Stratus Says Victoria Deserves Slot In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus advocates for Victoria to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Many female professional wrestlers have graced the WWE Hall Of Fame over the years. However, Victoria is yet to be graced with such an honor and this continues to baffle fans as well. While speaking with...
MLW SuperFight 2023 Spoilers (2/4/23)
Major League Wrestling held its MLW SuperFight event on February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Matches were taped for upcoming episodes of MLW Underground on REELZ and MLW Fusion. You can read the full spoilers for the show below. – Billie Starkz def. B3CCA. – No Ropes...
