Grant County, NM

KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

State workers rally against state's return-to-office order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
SANTA FE, NM
tourcounsel.com

DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The hospital says it will help them focus on […]
SANTA FE, NM
roadrunner.travel

Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico

The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’

The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/inquiries-flood-in-about-st-pius-school-8th-grade-expansion/. Man charged after flight grounded...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 31

Rodger Michael Guerra, 46, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on Magistrate and Municipal Court warrants. Kayla Ashley Martinez, 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Christopher Michael Campbell, 22, of Los Alamos was arrested January 28 and charged with driving with...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Cannabis can now be delivered to your doorstep — here's how

The Canvas Organics Dispensary is the first store in Albuquerque to take a chance delivering its product. The local dispensary says it’s only the beginning for the industry. The delivery system is called “Priscotty.” It's made its way to local dispensaries and is already making an impact.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

