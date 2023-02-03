Read full article on original website
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
KOAT 7
State workers rally against state's return-to-office order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
tourcounsel.com
DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico
DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
According to the city, it would mitigate the over usage of short-term rentals and increase the number of affordable houses available for people to live in.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The hospital says it will help them focus on […]
Albuquerque’s nuclear science museum welcomes Soviet missile
The Soviet missile is on loan from the New Mexico Museum of Military History.
Heading Home CEO issues apology after controversial homeless statement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After making a comment on Instagram that people shouldn’t give directly to the homeless, the head of Heading Home – a homeless shelter that does a lot of work with the city – is in a bit of hot water. Heading Home CEO Steve Decker posted ‘trying to help with handouts makes […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police deliver questionable responses to community on social media
The Albuquerque Police Department has taken criticism by the public on social media. Now the department is fighting back, and some say they have gone too far. Some of the posts on APD’s official public information officer Twitter account include the following responses:. Two city councilors - who are...
kunm.org
Doña Ana County clerk sent evidence of online threats by Solomon Peña to FBI months ago
A former Republican legislative candidate accused of coordinating recent shootings at the homes of several Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. But an elections official says she reported him to the FBI last year--months before the attacks and his arrest. Doña Ana County Clerk...
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
KRQE News 13
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
Rodger Michael Guerra, 46, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on Magistrate and Municipal Court warrants. Kayla Ashley Martinez, 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Christopher Michael Campbell, 22, of Los Alamos was arrested January 28 and charged with driving with...
KOAT 7
Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
KOAT 7
Cannabis can now be delivered to your doorstep — here's how
The Canvas Organics Dispensary is the first store in Albuquerque to take a chance delivering its product. The local dispensary says it’s only the beginning for the industry. The delivery system is called “Priscotty.” It's made its way to local dispensaries and is already making an impact.
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
