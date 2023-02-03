Read full article on original website
Youth Library Programs Set for February
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library has a number of youth programs scheduled for the month of February. Toddler Time: Join Ms. Susan at the Warren Public Library on Monday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for stories, songs, crafts and creative play. Story times help strengthen a strong early literacy foundation and provide an excellent opportunity to build socialization skills. Registration not required; join us when you can.
Big Third Quarter Lifts Franklin Past Warren Boys
FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin outscored Warren 24-8 in the third quarter en route to a 69-48 win. The Knights, who led 24-20 at halftime, scored 45 points in the second half. Cole Buckley led the way with 16 points, while Jalen Wood knocked down four 3’s en route to 14 points and Jonathon Leccia had 13 points.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Girard at Eisenhower Girls Hoops Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Girard at Eisenhower girls’ basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6. Brian Hagbeg and Kris Bunk will have the call from Russell. The game will be available on YourDailyLocal.com as well as all of the YDL Social media...
Warren County 7-Day Weather Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: Patchy rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Forest County 7-Day Forecast for Feb. 6, 2023
TIONESTA, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Forest County as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with...
Watch Live: Girard at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Girard travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 Region 3 girls’ basketball matchup. Kris Bunk and Brian Hagberg are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
