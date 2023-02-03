Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections
A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
WLFI.com
Energy bills soar across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
A push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold
Despite about a dozen bills at the Statehouse this legislative session, the push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold. Katie Wiley is the chief legal officer for Stash Ventures, a company lobbying for cannabis legalization. She said taking action at the state level before federal legalization has benefits.
nwi.life
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Indiana Pork honors leaders in swine industry
Indiana Pork recently presented three awards to individuals who have dedicated much time to advancing the pig industry. Mark York is the recipient of the Producer Meritorious Service Award. He farms in Wabash County with his wife Christine. Mark is a Purdue graduate, with a degree in agriculture economics, and is a former president of the Indiana Pork Board. He is active in his community serving as Wabash County Farm Bureau President. Mark and Christine were honored as the first Wabash County Farm Family of the Year by their Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and Mark received Master Farmer designation in 2017. He has also led a ground pork donation project that supports Wabash County Food pantries.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 4 Roses That Are Perfect For Indiana
Situated in the midwestern United States, Indiana is an agricultural and gardening juggernaut. The entire state lies within only two USDA plant hardiness zones, Zones 5-6. These temperate zones are ideal for growing a vast array of plants. Indiana ranks 38th among U.S. states in terms of land area, but it is among the top ten states for agricultural production. Part of the United States’ corn belt region, the soil in Indiana is rich with nitrogen and organic materials. It is so lush that 80% of the state is either forest or farmland.
WTHI
Indiana department of education survey
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, the Indiana Department of Education released results of a state wide survey attempting to better understand the way parents view school systems in Indiana. That state wide survey randomly selected 3,042 Indiana parents of students K-12 to get a closer look at what they...
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Rejected Indiana Vanity Plates
Custom license plates are great, but you can't have just anything on your plate. In the state of Indiana, you are allowed to customize your license plate if you'd like. You can use a combination of letters and numbers to have a unique phrase on your plate. This is called a Personalized License Plate or PLP. When you are creating a PLP you can use up to 8 characters for your passenger vehicle. Here is a customized plate out of Mississippi:
wbiw.com
Catch the latest edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show
INDIANA – Catch the latest edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show radio program on the Indiana State Police YouTube Channel. This week’s show features Indiana State Police Sergeant Dean Wildauer and Captain Ron Galaviz. They join the show to talk about opportunities to become an Indiana State Trooper. For more information visit www.IndianaTrooper.com.
wrtv.com
Drug Repository programs could be coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Pharmaceutical medications are one of the most expensive pieces of health care. A bill at the statehouse would allow more access to people in need. "The most common one that we distribute is approximately $4,000 a month,” Brad Plunkett , the Director of Pharmacy Services at the Damien Center said. “That's where it's really difficult to have someone who wants to donate medicine back. "
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Fox 59
Monitoring Chinese Balloon
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
OnlyInYourState
Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana
There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
