wnynewsnow.com

A breakdown of Gov. Hochul’s public safety budget proposals

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive...
newyorkupstate.com

A list of all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensees in New York State

This is a list of all current CAURD licensees as of Jan. 25, 2023, and includes the following information on each licensee: application number, nonprofit status, business name and DBA (if known), licensing date, owner(s), location and description. This list will be updated as more information becomes available, and is...
WIBX 950

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
101.5 WPDH

‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway Authority counters state comptroller’s report on planned toll hikes

ALBANY – The Thruway Authority has answered criticisms lodged by a report from the state comptroller’s office. OFFICE OF STATE COMPTROLLER: Maximize Non-Toll Revenue Sources The Thruway should pursue and maximize non-toll revenue sources, including federal funding as well as alternative revenue streams that could be generated from its assets and infrastructure. With extensive new resources available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal aid programs, the Authority should exhaust all such funding opportunities to mitigate the need for toll increases.
westsidenewsny.com

Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide

When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
Hot 99.1

How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year

Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
The Staten Island Advance

Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
Syracuse.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
104.5 The Team

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
newyorkalmanack.com

Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update

Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
