ROCHESTER, Minn.-The NAACP Rochester Branch held a vigil to honor Tyre Nichols at the Rochester Civic Theatre tonight. Walé Elegbede, the president of the branch, read a eulogy for Tyre Nichols. After that, Barbara Jordan, the secretary of the branch, said the names of people who lost their lives due to police violence. After each name, Elegbede led the audience in saying "we are done dying" before ringing a chime as audience members shined the lights on their phones. Audience members would later have the chance to share why they came to the vigil. Jordan said events like this make an important statement to the rest of the community.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO