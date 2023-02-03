Read full article on original website
Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person. One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle. Two doses of Narcan...
Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts. They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
Drug overdoses are shooting up at an alarming rate in Minnesota youth
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drug overdoses are continuing to be on the rise amid the ongoing opioid epidemic, and some of these overdoses are starting to appear in younger crowds. Fentanyl is still public enemy number one when it comes to illicit drugs on the street - a synthetic opioid that is one hundred times stronger than morphine.
Business fire in Winona County injures one employee
GOODVIEW, Minn. – One employee was injured by a business fire in Winona County Saturday. The Goodview Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department says it was called to Mississippi Welders Supply in the 5100 block of West 6th Street around 11:31 am Saturday. Firefighters who arrived at the scene say they found heavy flames on a loading dock at the backside of the building and there were propane cylinders on the dock.
Vigil held to honor Tyre Nichols
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The NAACP Rochester Branch held a vigil to honor Tyre Nichols at the Rochester Civic Theatre tonight. Walé Elegbede, the president of the branch, read a eulogy for Tyre Nichols. After that, Barbara Jordan, the secretary of the branch, said the names of people who lost their lives due to police violence. After each name, Elegbede led the audience in saying "we are done dying" before ringing a chime as audience members shined the lights on their phones. Audience members would later have the chance to share why they came to the vigil. Jordan said events like this make an important statement to the rest of the community.
"Rochester Area Builders Home Show" comes to a close
ROCHESTER, Minn.-At the Mayo Civic Center, the 44th annual "Rochester Area Builders Home Show" came to a close. Kids could get some assistance with constructing these wooden toolkits. Also, Shari Mukherjee, a celebrity chef who was a participant on the show "MasterChef" guided people through a cupcake decorating workshop that gave children the opportunity to pipe frosting and add sprinkles. John Eischen, the executive director of the Rochester Area Builders, said he's happy with how successful the event has been.
Major state grant awarded to Dobbins Creek project in Mower County
BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A $395,000 state grant will help reconnect Dobbins Creek to its natural flood plain in an effort to improve wildlife habitat and address erosive areas. This Conservation Partners Legacy grant was awarded through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) will focus restoration in early 2024 on Dobbins’ north branch flowing through the Gene and Bridget Tapp farm in Dexter Township.
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Red Kettle Campaign raised over $1 million for Rochester Salvation Army
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign raised $1,050,000 for The Salvation Army of Rochester. Donations included year-end gifts through January 31. “The Salvation Army is in the business of providing hope,” says Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester. “From healthcare and housing, to our feeding and youth programs, we want to thank everyone in and around Rochester who contributed through donations and volunteer support to these services for our neighbors in need.”
Rochester non-profit gets $40,000 grant
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Otto Bremer Trust is giving $40,000 to the Collider Foundation. “The entire Collider Board and I are so appreciative of the support of the Otto Bremer Trust. Through this support, Collider will be able to do more to help grow and support Rochester's emerging business creators in their dreams of starting their own business,” says Traci Downs, Board Chair of Collider Foundation.
Mild temperatures expected through the middle of February
A nice, mild stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days across parts of the Upper Midwest. High temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s, which will be about 5-15 degrees above average, depending upon the day. For Rochester, MN, the average high...
Students Learn About Career Opportunities Available After High School
DODGE CENTER, Minn.-Students at Triton High School learned about opportunities open to them after they graduate at an event called "Beyond High School Day." They could explore options with area employers as well as colleges, the military, and even apprenticeships. Over sixty exhibitors were part of the event. Due to the COVID-19, this is the first time they've been able to do "Beyond High School Day" on a scale like this since 2019. Christi Runnells, the Triton High School counselor, said the event benefits both the students and the employers.
Hormel Foods named one of the world's most admired companies
AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine. Corporations featured on the magazine’s list are rated by executives, directors, and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management, and ability to attract talent.
