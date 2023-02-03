Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Dell to cut 6,650 jobs as PC market downturn continues
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Dell has become the latest major tech company to confirm it will be laying off workers, with an estimated 6,650 jobs expected to be culled as PC sales continue to fall. The list of...
Apple Insider
Google's Chromium team working on non-WebKit browser for iOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google's Chromium team is working on making a new experimental browser foriOS based on Blink, instead of using Webkit as mandated by App Store policies. The search giant's Chromium developers are reportedly working on...
Apple Insider
Apple updates tvOS and HomePod Software to 16.3.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released a pair of software updates affectingtvOS and the HomePod range, bringing them up to version 16.3.1. The update, which landed on Monday and brings each to build number 20K661, can be...
Apple Insider
New super high-end iPhone could arrive by 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is thinking about extending the Pro line ofiPhone even farther upwards, with a report from a reliable leaker insisting it could arrive in 2024. Rumors since the middle of 2022 have put forward...
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
Apple Insider
Users discover iCloud Backup issues following iOS 16.3 update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some iCloud usersare having trouble syncing with iCloud Drive, Photos, and backup upload after updating toiOS 16.3, and it all seems related to a lack of two-factor authentication. In posts to Apple's support forums...
Apple Insider
4 Best Methods on how to reset your iPhone when you forgot your password
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple offers an official method to reset your device in case of a lost passcode, but PassFab lets you bypass the help desk and get your iPhone working sooner. Locking a device behind a...
Apple Insider
AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199: the ultimate earbuds experience at a discount
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Transform your audio experience with Apple AirPods Pro 2 that areon sale for $199.99 at Amazon. With superior noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and improved sound quality, these earbuds are the perfect choice at $50 off.
Apple Insider
Beats Fit Pro getting three new colors soon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An easily verifiable leak shows Apple will introduce three newBeats Fit Pro colors soon — Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. The leak itself contained very little information other than the color...
Apple Insider
Mac Studio may never get updated, because new Mac Pro is coming
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A refresh of theMac Studio with an M2 Ultra may not happen soon or at all, because of the Mac Pro. Apple's introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max in January, as well...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 6: 30% off Apple Pencil 2, $600 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro 2 for $199 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of our top tech finds today include 44% off a Fitbit Inspire 2, 40% off an LG 65-Inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV, $40 off a Sonos One speaker, and 34% off an Apple Watch Series 5.
Apple Insider
Sonos Era 100 & Era 300 speakers coming soon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sonos is preparing to release its "Era" line of smart speakers designed to compete with Apple'sHomePod. There will be two new speakers, known as the Era 300 and Era 100. The speakers will likely...
Apple Insider
Amazon's top Apple deals this week include AirPods, MacBooks & more up to 20% off
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Enjoy major savings on products throughout Apple's lineup, with discounts reaching up to 20% off items like the AirPods Pro 2, now going foronly $199. Amazon still provides excellent M2 MacBook Air and M1...
Apple Insider
Casexy review: These adorable phones cases can take a hit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Casexy is an up-and-coming accessory producer with great ideas like the Memoji cases, but its products aren't up to par quite yet. The Ukrainian company allows people to customize their phone cases and place...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Feb. 4: $150 off M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, $100 off Sonos Arc, 15% off Bose QuietComfort 45, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The hottest deals we found today include 13% off a 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro, 25% off at Pad & Quill, a discount on the new second-generation HomePod, and more. The AppleInsider team searches for...
Apple Insider
Native Union Belt Cable Duo: An 'impossible' Lightning and USB-C cable
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The all-new Native Union Belt Cable Duo stands on its own as the only Apple-certified Lightning cable that can also be used as aUSB-C cable with your other devices. Apple doesn't often publicly provide...
Apple Insider
Save 50% on Apple's iPad 10th Generation, now just $224.99 (cheapest price ever)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TigerDirect has issued what could be a price mistake on the iPad 10th Generation, which normally retails for $449, but is on sale for just $224.99. While the $224.01 discount lasts, grab Apple's iPad...
Apple Insider
How to decide between two HomePods or a Sonos system for a home theater
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Upgrading your home theater speakers for a great movie experience is easy to do, but it can be hard to decide which route to take. Let's look at the choice between a pair of HomePods and a dedicated Sonos system.
Apple Insider
Epic deals: save up to 50% on M2 MacBook Air & get an M2 iPad Pro 256GB for $455
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save up to $840 on Apple's M2 MacBook Air and the M2 iPad Pro 11-inch. These deals are selling out fast and may end at any time. We reported on TigerDirect's 50% discount on...
Comments / 0