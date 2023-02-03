Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
chatsports.com
Finding positivity in the Royals’ off-season
Here at Hok Talk on Royals Review, I’ve taken a lot of flak for being overly negative this off-season. However, insinuations that I hate this team, hate baseball, or only think negatively simply don’t hold up if you look at the body of work I’ve produced. 2016 and 2017 in particular were chock full of positive articles extolling the virtues of Cheslor Cuthbert and predicting the return of Kendrys Morales as a productive hitter.
chatsports.com
The 2023 Cubs by the numbers
As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp, which is now available after the announcement of the Cubs’ 32 non-roster invitees earlier today. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression.
chatsports.com
Rick Reuschel should be in the Hall of Fame
Let me start another Hall of Fame controversy. I think it’s a serious oversight by the Hall of Fame to not have inducted former Cubs righthander Rick Reuschel, more than 30 years after his retirement. Reuschel didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot...
chatsports.com
Missed Sequence of the Week: Carlos Rodón is a bad, bad man
When I woke up this morning, I said to myself, “this feels like a great day to get some Yankees fans riled up.” So that’s exactly what I’m going to do!. Riled up in a good way, I hope. For this edition of (Missed) Sequence of the Week, let’s have a taste of what the Bronx will be getting when Carlos Rodón takes the hill this spring. This time, I’m covering three plate appearances instead of one. That’s because it only took Rodón a total of 10 pitches to set Manny Machado down on strikes not once, not twice, but three times in a row as a part of a dominant complete game, three-hit effort against the Padres in July of this past year.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
chatsports.com
How the Bears can nail the NFL Draft: A road map through all 7 rounds
MOBILE, Ala. — There are astronomical expectations on the Bears this offseason. Everything general manager Ryan Poles did in his first year on the job was aimed at setting up this pivotal opportunity, and he’s loaded with an NFL-high $90.9 million in salary-cap space and a full slate of draft picks.
chatsports.com
Extended Forecast: “Midseason” Awards
Hi Milwaukee Bucks fans! We are approaching the All-Star break, so I’m going to give out my awards for the break! That’s right, who is the MVP? Who is the DPOY? Coach of the Year? Surprise team? All of that, and more! Then, we’ll get into the shorter forecast that sees us going out West to Portland and (both) LA (teams), having a date with the Celtics on Valentine’s Day at home, and then finishing up in Chicago. Here are the awards, and the one rule I’ve made for myself is that I’m not picking any Bucks.
chatsports.com
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
chatsports.com
Ian Kinsler named special assistant to GM
Longtime Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler is rejoining the club, the team announced today. Kinsler, who retired following the 2019 season, has been named special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Kinsler finished his playing career with the San Diego Padres, and joined the Padres front office in an...
chatsports.com
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
chatsports.com
Poll: Which Veteran Quarterback Should the Houston Texans Sign?
The Rumor Mill be Rumoring and many folks have the Houston Texans bringing a veteran quarterback onto the team for the 2023 campaign. If that does happen, it not only gives Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to take Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick, should Young get snapped up prior to the Texans’ pick, they could go with fellow ‘Bama star, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. instead.
chatsports.com
SBN Reacts: Fans got it right — Suns will be ‘incredibly active’ under new ownership
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Late last week, you all took a survey to predict which teams would be the most active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, at 1pm AZ time.
chatsports.com
FTR’s first 2023 mock draft: The Seahawks address the trenches
(not a typo - - and, yes, the title says this is my first mock draft . .
chatsports.com
2023 Packers free agents who could follow Jerry Gray to the Falcons
With Jerry Gray joining the team as an assistant head coach/defense, the Falcons may well look to import some of his Green Bay favorites when free agency opens. The question is: Are there any compelling options for Atlanta to add?. The answer? Not many, especially not in the secondary, where...
chatsports.com
Yankees Transaction Trees: Dillon Tate
On Wednesday, I went over the Yankees-Sonny Gray saga. While Gray wasn’t nearly as effective as the Bombers had hoped, the damage was minimized given that none of the prospects the Yankees sent to the A’s in return for the right-hander panned out for Oakland. However, one of those prospects, Jorge Mateo, stands out as a productive player for the Orioles today. Meanwhile, Dillon Tate, another Yankees trade afterthought, has also become a Baltimore staple.
chatsports.com
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: One More Week
We’re almost there, Yankees fans! Although the weather in the Northeast this weekend may make it hard to believe, in just eight days, spring training opens, as the players participating in the World Baseball Classic report a few days earlier than everyone else. How have the members of the organization been spending their last few winter days?
chatsports.com
Quick Hits: The Duds Edition
The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
Comments / 0