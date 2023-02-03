When I woke up this morning, I said to myself, “this feels like a great day to get some Yankees fans riled up.” So that’s exactly what I’m going to do!. Riled up in a good way, I hope. For this edition of (Missed) Sequence of the Week, let’s have a taste of what the Bronx will be getting when Carlos Rodón takes the hill this spring. This time, I’m covering three plate appearances instead of one. That’s because it only took Rodón a total of 10 pitches to set Manny Machado down on strikes not once, not twice, but three times in a row as a part of a dominant complete game, three-hit effort against the Padres in July of this past year.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO