ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Kim Reynolds taps Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn as new National Guard adjutant general

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8fLO_0kbkqupg00

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen the next top general to lead the Iowa National Guard weeks after its current leader announced his retirement.

Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn will replace Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell as the Adjutant General for the Iowa National Guard, the top post of the military reserve force, who oversees more than 2,000 employees and nearly 9,000 part-time soldiers and airmen.

Reynolds praised Osborn's leadership skills and experience "both home and abroad" in a news release announcing his appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL4qq_0kbkqupg00

“General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest,” she said in the release.

Osborn has served as the National Guard's deputy adjutant general since August 2018 and previously served as the deputy commanding general of the Army National Guard's Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning, Georgia.

He brings nearly 40 years of military experience to the role, including deployments to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War in 1991, Kosovo in 2004 and Iraq in 2009.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Osborn also holds a master of public administration degree from Drake University and a master of strategic studies degree from the U.S. Army War College.

Osborn has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Pathfinder Badge.

Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell to step down after 3 years on the job

Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell has served as the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard since August 2019 , overseeing the guard during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Reynolds announced his retirement in January, she said she couldn't imagine going through the last two years with anyone else at the helm of the guard.

"Your story and your service is incredible and the state is better for it," she told Corell. "God bless you."

Throughout his career, Corell has led several of the guard's infantry divisions and has deployed overseas to Iraq, Afghanistan, Romania and Kuwait. In early January, Corell spoke to the Iowa Legislature in the annual Condition of the Guard address , where he described recruiting challenges for the volunteer force and said the state will need to assess and reorganize its facilities in the coming years as the guard's demographics, and the state's population, shift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aK2xq_0kbkqupg00

Corell said the decision for his retirement, which he said is planned for March 1, was so that he could spend more time with his wife and grandchildren. Prior to Reynolds' official appointment of Osborn, Corell hinted that the National Guard will be well-positioned for the future under its new leadership.

"I won’t get out in front of her on that, but I know it’s in good hands," he said in January.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Gov. Kim Reynolds taps Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn as new National Guard adjutant general

Comments / 1

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty

Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Republicans take a wrecking ball to education

Dan Henderson is a lifelong Iowan, retired educator (taught history for 30 years), writer, author, and community activist, living in Washington. A version of this post first appeared on his Substack newsletter, Things We Don't Talk About Like Politics & Religion. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with her MAGA Republican...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
WAVERLY, IA
WHO 13

New leader takes command of Iowa National Guard

JOHNSTON, IOWA — The Iowa National Guard has a new commander. On Friday, Brigadier General Stephen Osborn was named the 29th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Osborn replaces General Benjamin Corell who announced his retirement last month. Osborn joined the Army in 1984 and transferred to the Iowa National Guard in 1992. Through […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’

“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds

Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy

Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa

The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Large majorities means fast-track for Republican bills in Iowa Legislature

The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks

Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

The viability of using the Mississippi to solve a water shortage in the West

Iowa lawmakers are following suit with other Republican-controlled states as bills targeting LGBTQ subject matter and students in public schools make their way through the Statehouse. In this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin to discuss the debate...
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy