Read full article on original website
Related
ZZ Top to perform at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
Classic American rock band ZZ Top will be stopping by Southwest Bakersfield. ZZ Top will perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk as part of their Raw Whisky Tour.
Bakersfield Now
ZZ Top's tour rolls through Bakersfield April 29 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Texas-based rock band ZZ Top will make a pit stop in Bakersfield on Saturday, April 29 to play at Dignity Health Amphitheatre. The trio's Raw Whisky Tour kicks off Feb. 11, sending the band to several national venues, including the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk.
Bakersfield Now
Fox Theater welcomes Black History Musical
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —February is Black History Month and Kern County residents can check out a musical Monday night that showcases Black History in a unique way. OURStory: The Black History Musical Experience is putting on one very special show at the Bakersfield Fox Theatre in Bakersfield on February 6, 2023.
UC Daily Campus
‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?
We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
Bakersfield Now
Local band and brewery celebrates 8th annual Bob Marley tribute
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Temblor Brewing Company is celebrating reggae icon Bob Marley with a musical tribute featuring Bakersfield reggae ska group, Mento Buru. The event is Saturday, February 4th from 6 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $5. All Ages are Admitted. Seating is first come, first served.
Bakersfield Now
Fit Fest makes a comeback to Bakersfield
February 4, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/KBFX) - It's all about putting in work at the 3rd annual Bakersfield Fit Fest at the Dignity Health Sports Complex. The fest brought health and fitness to the community in Kern county. According to the event director–Jen Bowden ,it was quite a...
'Killing County' billboards seen across Bakersfield
Bakersfield residents may have seen billboards around town ahead of the premiere of "Killing County" on Hulu. Executive Producer Colin Kaepernick tweeted about the billboard installations.
MISSING: Alexandra Chavez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a missing teen who is considered at risk. Alexandra Chavez, 15, was last seen near Parker Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield.
Behind 'Killing County': A deep dive into the docu-series
“Killing County,” the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
Bakersfield, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on February 06, 2023, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
Bakersfield Now
Murray Family Farms invites lovebirds to annual U-Picnic on the Farm
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Murray Family Farms offers an alternative to the traditional fine dining that accompanies every Valentine's Day, with its Valentine's in the U-Pick Orchard and U-Picnic on the Farm. It's why during select dates in February (February 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, and 20th), Murray Family Farms...
What Happened to Damacio Diaz? Bakersfield Cop Seen in 'Killing County'
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is an executive producer on new Hulu documentary "Killing County," which explores the story of Damacio Diaz.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch
I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of. Fortunately,...
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Frenchie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
BPD seeks help in finding at-risk teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway at-risk teenage girl. According to a release by the BPD, Jazell Paredez, 16, was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive and has a medical condition and no history of running away. […]
Comments / 1