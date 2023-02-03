Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Related
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
Bakersfield Now
18-year-old arrested in deadly crash in East Bakersfield killing 15-year-old boy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Timothy Leal has been arrested and is facing several charges after a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield that killed a 15-year-old boy. It happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:21 a.m. near Alta Vista Drive and Irene Street. Officers said...
Bakersfield Now
Welfare check leads to discovery of double homicide in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were found dead after a welfare check was called to a home in Lake Isabella Sunday. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to do a welfare check on two people who had not been seen in several days on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Bakersfield Now
Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
Bakersfield Now
Five drivers arrested in Bakersfield Police DUI checkpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit released the results of the DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint conducted on February 3rd. The checkpoint happened at the 300 block of E. Truxtun Ave from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Police say a total of 604 vehicles were screened by...
Bakersfield Now
1 Man dead after shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a shooting at the 600 block of Baker Street on February 4th. Bakersfield Police responded to a shooting at about 1:30 AM when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was provided medical aid, but he...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
Bakersfield Now
Inmate sentenced 25 years to life for killing Kern Valley State Prison cellmate
An inmate who was accused of killing his cellmate in 2015 at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to court records. Jesse Luis Serrano pleaded no contest back on Jan. 6 on the first-degree murder of Gustavo Vital....
Bakersfield Now
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Alexandra Chavez was last seen in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue on February 5th, 2023. Chavez is considered at risk due to no prior history...
Bakersfield Now
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
Bakersfield Now
Lane, highway closures to look out for next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lane closures on California Avenue, the Westside Parkway and one-way traffic on Real Road are expected to impact drivers beginning next week, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program news release. California Avenue. California Avenue will be closed in both directions between Easton Drive and...
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale High School wins 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon was held February 4th at Stockdale High School. Stockdale High received the Claude W. Richardson trophy as the overall team winner, and will go on to represent Kern County in the State Championships next month in Santa Clara.
Bakersfield Now
Murray Family Farms invites lovebirds to annual U-Picnic on the Farm
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Murray Family Farms offers an alternative to the traditional fine dining that accompanies every Valentine's Day, with its Valentine's in the U-Pick Orchard and U-Picnic on the Farm. It's why during select dates in February (February 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, and 20th), Murray Family Farms...
Bakersfield Now
ZZ Top's tour rolls through Bakersfield April 29 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Texas-based rock band ZZ Top will make a pit stop in Bakersfield on Saturday, April 29 to play at Dignity Health Amphitheatre. The trio's Raw Whisky Tour kicks off Feb. 11, sending the band to several national venues, including the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk.
Bakersfield Now
Fox Theater welcomes Black History Musical
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —February is Black History Month and Kern County residents can check out a musical Monday night that showcases Black History in a unique way. OURStory: The Black History Musical Experience is putting on one very special show at the Bakersfield Fox Theatre in Bakersfield on February 6, 2023.
Bakersfield Now
CSUB hosts a clinic to celebrate National Women in Sports Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cal State University Bakersfield (CSUB) held a clinic Saturday to celebrate National Women and Girls in sports day. “We want our young girls to be inspired and in return, inspire the young generation within our community to play and be active, and to have the opportunity to compete,” CSUB Assistant Athletic Director of Academics and Life Skills, Melisa Medina-Cruz said.
Bakersfield Now
Local band and brewery celebrates 8th annual Bob Marley tribute
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Temblor Brewing Company is celebrating reggae icon Bob Marley with a musical tribute featuring Bakersfield reggae ska group, Mento Buru. The event is Saturday, February 4th from 6 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $5. All Ages are Admitted. Seating is first come, first served.
Comments / 0