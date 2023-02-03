Vermont H.S. scores, postponements for Feb. 3: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Windsor 56, Burr and Burton 44

W: Sophia Rockwood 22 points, 3 steals. Audrey Rupp 14 points, 4 steals. Sydney Perry 9 points, 16 rebounds, 6 block, 4 assists. Brianna Barton 6 points, 3 steals.

Oxbow at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Middlebury at Harwood, 7 p.m.

South Burlington at St. Johnsbury, ppd.

BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley, ppd.

Mount Mansfield at Essex, ppd.

Boys basketball

Peoples 35, Thetford 32

P: Sawyer Beck 11 points. Jacob Fougere 8 points. Chandler Follensbee 6 points.

T: Jacob Gilman 12 points. Dempsey McGovern 9 points.

Note: Peoples held Thetford to three points in the fourth quarter.

Enosburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Lake Region at Spaulding, ppd.

Rice at Champlain Valley, ppd.

Gymnastics

Team scores: Champlain Valley 124.95, Randolph 45.7

Vault: 1. Warner Babic, CVU 8.2; T2. Grace Alexander, CVU 8.0; T2. Cadence Haggerty, CVU 8.0; 4. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 7.5. Bars: T1. Jasmine Dye, CVU 6.6; T1. Jill Diehl, CVU 6.6; T2. Grace Alexander, CVU 6.1; T2. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 6.1. Beam: 1. Cadence Haggerty, CVU 8.6; 2. Warner Babic, CVU 8.25; T3. Sally Wahl, CVU 7.95; T3. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 7.95. Floor: 1. Ruby Opton, CVU 9.15; 2. Jasmine Dye, CVU 9.0; 3. Sally Wahl, CVU 8.8. All-Around: 1. Jill Diehl, CVU 28.75; 2. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 28.3.

Harwood at Montpelier, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

Kingdom Blades at Missisquoi, noon

Rice at Hartford, 2 p.m.

U-32 at Harwood, 3:30 p.m.

Spaulding at Essex, 4:30 p.m.

Burr and Burton at Stowe, 5 p.m.

Brattleboro at Middlebury, 5 p.m.

South Burlington at Burlington/Colchester, 5 p.m.

Rutland at Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield, 5:15 p.m.

Hanover (N.H.) at BFA-St. Albans, 5:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Milton at Missisquoi, 2 p.m.

U-32 at St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m.

Spaulding at Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Rutland, 7 p.m.

South Burlington at Colchester, 7:10 p.m.

Rice at BFA-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Burlington at Woodstock, 7:40 p.m.

Girls basketball

Colchester at Rice, 2:30 p.m.

North Country at Enosburg, 2:30 p.m.

Vergennes at Missisquoi, 1:30 p.m.

Spaulding at Mount Abraham, 12:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

South Burlington at Burr and Burton, 2:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Essex, Burlington/Colchester at South Burlington, 1:45 p.m.

Milton at St. Johnsbury, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jason Lowell Memorial tournament at Mount Mansfield

Indoor track and field

State championships at UVM

(Subject to change)

