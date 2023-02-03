Vermont H.S. scores, postponements for Feb. 3: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
Windsor 56, Burr and Burton 44
W: Sophia Rockwood 22 points, 3 steals. Audrey Rupp 14 points, 4 steals. Sydney Perry 9 points, 16 rebounds, 6 block, 4 assists. Brianna Barton 6 points, 3 steals.
Oxbow at Thetford, 7 p.m.
Middlebury at Harwood, 7 p.m.
South Burlington at St. Johnsbury, ppd.
BFA-St. Albans at Champlain Valley, ppd.
Mount Mansfield at Essex, ppd.
Boys basketball
Peoples 35, Thetford 32
P: Sawyer Beck 11 points. Jacob Fougere 8 points. Chandler Follensbee 6 points.
T: Jacob Gilman 12 points. Dempsey McGovern 9 points.
Note: Peoples held Thetford to three points in the fourth quarter.
Enosburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Lake Region at Spaulding, ppd.
Rice at Champlain Valley, ppd.
Gymnastics
Team scores: Champlain Valley 124.95, Randolph 45.7
Vault: 1. Warner Babic, CVU 8.2; T2. Grace Alexander, CVU 8.0; T2. Cadence Haggerty, CVU 8.0; 4. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 7.5. Bars: T1. Jasmine Dye, CVU 6.6; T1. Jill Diehl, CVU 6.6; T2. Grace Alexander, CVU 6.1; T2. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 6.1. Beam: 1. Cadence Haggerty, CVU 8.6; 2. Warner Babic, CVU 8.25; T3. Sally Wahl, CVU 7.95; T3. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 7.95. Floor: 1. Ruby Opton, CVU 9.15; 2. Jasmine Dye, CVU 9.0; 3. Sally Wahl, CVU 8.8. All-Around: 1. Jill Diehl, CVU 28.75; 2. Gabriella Serafini, CVU 28.3.
Harwood at Montpelier, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls hockey
Kingdom Blades at Missisquoi, noon
Rice at Hartford, 2 p.m.
U-32 at Harwood, 3:30 p.m.
Spaulding at Essex, 4:30 p.m.
Burr and Burton at Stowe, 5 p.m.
Brattleboro at Middlebury, 5 p.m.
South Burlington at Burlington/Colchester, 5 p.m.
Rutland at Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield, 5:15 p.m.
Hanover (N.H.) at BFA-St. Albans, 5:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Milton at Missisquoi, 2 p.m.
U-32 at St. Johnsbury, 3 p.m.
Spaulding at Essex, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Mansfield at Rutland, 7 p.m.
South Burlington at Colchester, 7:10 p.m.
Rice at BFA-St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Burlington at Woodstock, 7:40 p.m.
Girls basketball
Colchester at Rice, 2:30 p.m.
North Country at Enosburg, 2:30 p.m.
Vergennes at Missisquoi, 1:30 p.m.
Spaulding at Mount Abraham, 12:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
South Burlington at Burr and Burton, 2:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Essex, Burlington/Colchester at South Burlington, 1:45 p.m.
Milton at St. Johnsbury, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jason Lowell Memorial tournament at Mount Mansfield
Indoor track and field
State championships at UVM
(Subject to change)
