Kyrie Irving, one of the most magnificent offensive talents the NBA has ever seen, has been traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Irving, 30, has been a double-edged sword in that he is also one of the most obstinate and mercurial players of this generation which often eclipses his virtuoso on-court performances. Therefore, when Irving demanded a trade this past week from the Nets, the team who is exasperated with Irving, happily obliged their pugnacious point guard.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO