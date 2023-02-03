Read full article on original website
Flyway development will see first business opening in 2023
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) Webster’s Flyway development along I-45 will see the opening of its first business in 2023. The 80-acre...
Local service company Air Integrity HVAC relocates to new location in Kemah
Air Integrity HVAC has relocated to a new space in Kemah, from where it will continue to serve the Bay Area and other nearby locations. (Courtesy Air Integrity HVAC) Air Integrity HVAC moved into a new location at 1005 Winfield Lane, Ste. 404, Kemah, on Jan. 1, owner Roger Knight said.
Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City
AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
Meeting preview: Pearland ISD to call trustee election, approve instructional calendar
The Pearland ISD board of trustees will approve of an upcoming May 6 trustee election and consider a proposed instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at a regular Feb. 7 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees will meet Feb. 7 to approve its upcoming May...
Magnolia holds first public meeting on master thoroughfare plan
Around 60 people attended the city's first public meeting on its master thoroughfare plan, which was held at Magnolia City Hall. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Around 60 people attended the city of Magnolia’s first meeting on its master thoroughfare plan, which was held Feb. 1 at Magnolia City Hall. The...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Find the latest on Cy-Fair's Jones Road superfund site, how to get involved
Tom Ramsey speaks at a Feb. 2 press conference about the Jones Road superfund site in Cy-Fair. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey has joined advocates with the Texas Health and Environment Alliance in asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to clean up a hazardous waste site in Cy-Fair.
Preview: Montgomery County Commissioners Court seeking state funding for active-shooter training facility
The court will discuss memorializing court interpreter pay as well as requesting funding for an active-shooter training facility. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court will be seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active-shooter training facility as well as memorializing new court interpreter pay at the next meeting Feb. 7.
John Cooper School announces strategic plan
Students at the John Cooper School get hands on learning in the sciences. (Courtesy The John Cooper School) The John Cooper School announced in a press release a strategic plan which outlines the construction and opening of several new facilities over the next 10 years. The John Cooper School is...
Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center to open in August
A prekindergarten center is scheduled to open in August as part of Tomball ISD. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction has begun on Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center, named the Early Excellence Academy, which is set to open this August, Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross said. The center, located on Keefer Road...
Harris County commissioners allocate $12.1M to county offices for budget deficits, new staff
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved $12.1 million to cover deficits in county offices, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners opted to use a $9 million general fund surplus to help cover deficits in the sheriff’s office and...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education
HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
Aneste Properties celebrates one year in business
Aneste Properties has closed 15 transactions over the past year, owner Norka Jenkins said she hopes to see more growth moving into 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugar Land-based Aneste Properties celebrated its first year in business in January. “In my first year of business, I closed around $8 million in...
TxDOT purchasing right of way for Magnolia Relief Route project
The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of way for the Magnolia Relief Route project, which will span around the city of Magnolia from Hwy. 249 to FM 1488. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of...
Harris County commissioners authorize 10% toll road rate reduction, free EZ tag program
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved a Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will save drivers 10% on toll roads. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) A Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will reduce the cost of tolls by 10% was approved unanimously by Harris County commissioners Jan. 31.
Tesla signed as tenant for Brookshire business park
Tesla appears to be moving into the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire. Empire West is in its third phase of construction, which includes two more buildings. The third phase does not yet have a definitive timeline for completion, according to officials from Stream Realty. (Courtesy Stream Realty) Tesla appears...
Construction starting soon on Washington Avenue roundabout, road resurfacing planned on several Upper Kirby streets
Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout. (Community Impact staff) Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout and several streets off Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area.
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
