Harris County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City

AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
HOUSTON, TX
Find the latest on Cy-Fair's Jones Road superfund site, how to get involved

Tom Ramsey speaks at a Feb. 2 press conference about the Jones Road superfund site in Cy-Fair. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey has joined advocates with the Texas Health and Environment Alliance in asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to clean up a hazardous waste site in Cy-Fair.
HOUSTON, TX
Preview: Montgomery County Commissioners Court seeking state funding for active-shooter training facility

The court will discuss memorializing court interpreter pay as well as requesting funding for an active-shooter training facility. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court will be seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active-shooter training facility as well as memorializing new court interpreter pay at the next meeting Feb. 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
HOUSTON, TX
Construction starting soon on Washington Avenue roundabout, road resurfacing planned on several Upper Kirby streets

Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout. (Community Impact staff) Improvements are on their way to several inner loop roads in the city of Houston's District C, including to the Washington/Westcott roundabout and several streets off Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area.
HOUSTON, TX
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston, TX
