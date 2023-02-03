ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WVNews

Ryan Thompson, Rays go to salary arbitration $200,000 apart

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Ryan Thompson went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday with the sides just $200,000 apart. Thompson asked for $1.2 million and the Rays argued for $1 million during a hearing before John Stout, Allen Ponak and Stephen Raymond.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WVNews

Nationals avoid arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals avoided arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract worth $2,325,000 as part of a deal that includes a club option for 2024. Robles would make $3.3 million in 2024 if the option is exercised. There is no buyout.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Kinsler back with Rangers as special assistant to GM Young

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler returned to the team as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young, his teammate in the organization's minor league system nearly two decades ago. Young said Monday that Kinsler, who was part of the franchise's only two...
WVNews

Orioles CEO, brother agree to dismiss legal dispute

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos and his brother Lou have agreed to end their fight over a lawsuit in which Lou accused John of seizing control of the team in defiance of their father Peter's wishes. Lou Angelos sued John last year, claiming John took control of the Orioles at...
BALTIMORE, MD

