Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
22-year-old entrepreneur gets Outstanding Georgia Citizen award
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man who started a production company in Savannah at the age of 12 has been getting a lot of recognition for his involvement in the community. He has received many awards, but his most recent was being named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen. WTOC got to speak to the man who said he couldn’t do what he does without the community.
Savannah organizations celebrating Freedom Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area organizations celebrated Freedom Day Saturday which celebrates the day Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation that eventually became the 13th Amendment and abolished slavery. One of those organizations: the A. Phillip Randolph Institute. The APRI Savannah chapter held their Freedom Breakfast at the Ralph Mark...
Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program. Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program. The program was proposed back in January of last year in...
How new nursing mothers law could impact Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (S. 1658/H.R. 3110), was recently signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022. The bill expands workplace protections for employees with a need to express breast milk. Specifically, it expands the requirement that employers provide certain accommodations for such employees. Additionally, time spent to express breast […]
Ford Legacy Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Historical Society is offering a rare view inside the property once used as the winter home of Henry and Clara Ford with an event coming up on Feb. 25. Amy Mitchell, the president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society, joined Morning Brea with...
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
Savannah Chatham Co. public school principal discusses the importance of having Black educators in classrooms
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Having a Black educator helps you know where you come from.”. Derrick Butler has been empowering Savannah Chatham public school students for more than 15 years. “You know I’m going to check in on you.”. As the current principal of Islands High School, he...
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is planning a upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. The University will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform with a $1.2 million budget.
Sunday marks Savannah’s Enmarket Arena one-year anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Enmarket Arena is celebrating its one-year anniversary Sunday. Following years of planning and some delays in opening the venue staff welcomed the public in Sunday to celebrate the milestone. Now after hosting 325,000 fans and 20 sold out shows, Savannah’s mayor says the venue...
Hometown Hero: Sparkling Queens Cleaning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping a clean house can be too much for anyone going though cancer treatments or caring for a loved one who has cancer. Nancy Garza doesn’t mind if she sometimes works harder cleaning other people’s homes than her own. “If we can go out...
Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
Jesup Housing Authority hoping to receive funding for affordable workforce housing
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - In this year’s current budget, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has set aside $35.7 million to create a Rural Workforce Housing Fund. Wayne County is ready to jump on that opportunity. According to the Jesup Housing Authority, they already have land set aside so when they...
Chatham County’s district attorney responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position. Georgia lawmakers want to create a state commission to investigate district attorneys and make it easier for voters to remove them from office. Representative Jesse Petrea from Savannah...
Coastal Health District holding free screenings for heart health month
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - February is Heart Health Month. Nurses say it’s important to keep tabs on your heart health. The Coastal Health District is hosting the free blood pressure and glucose screenings in several counties throughout February. First up is Bryan County with the free screenings taking...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
Georgia Ports Expanding Refrigerated Container Capacity, Demand Expected to Increase with Private Investment
The Georgia Ports Authority is increasing chilled cargo capacity to stay ahead of anticipated growth in demand. “Expansion among our cold storage partners in the Savannah market will drive greater volumes of chilled cargo crossing our docks,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “While the Port of Savannah already accommodates the most refrigerated containers on the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts, enhancing our on-terminal capacity will better support the jobs and opportunity sparked by private investment.”
Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local Girl Scout troops are gearing up for cookie season and Saturday area troop leaders picked up boxes of cookies for their troops to sell. Cars and U-hauls were loaded up at cookie pick up day. Troop leaders from region three, otherwise known as Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, met at Apple Moving to get their boxes of all the iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.
