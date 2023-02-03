ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Palmetto Ridge High School student arrested for bringing knives to school

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palmetto Ridge High School student is facing a felony charge for bringing knives to the school on Friday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the 17-year-old girl had a fixed-blade hunting knife and a dagger in her car at the school.

The girl, whose identity has not been released at this time, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

