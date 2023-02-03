ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

cachevalleydaily.com

CVTD adds new service to under utilized bus routes

LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District is launching their new transportation service, POOL, on Monday, February 6. POOL is a customizable transportation option, initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside, and portions of Logan. The fare-free bus system is eliminating bus routes 3, 10, 13 and 14 and...
LOGAN, UT

