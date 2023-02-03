Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Gov. Cox issues executive order increasing Great Salt Lake berm height
SALT LAKE CITY – Determined not to waste a drop of what promises to be a record snowmelt this year, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state officials to raise the height of berms in the Great Salt Lake. “The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and...
cachevalleydaily.com
CVTD adds new service to under utilized bus routes
LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District is launching their new transportation service, POOL, on Monday, February 6. POOL is a customizable transportation option, initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside, and portions of Logan. The fare-free bus system is eliminating bus routes 3, 10, 13 and 14 and...
