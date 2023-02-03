Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
New program readying students for business life
SIBLEY—A new partnership is taking shape between the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and the area business community with the launch a program with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program this semester. Seniors Alejandro Bernal, Jaci Van Westen and Vivian Zepeda signed up for the inaugural session led by agriculture...
nwestiowa.com
Peoples Bank leaders talk local roots
ROCK VALLEY—Doing its best to live up to its name, Peoples Bank prides itself on community connections. The 10-branch bank that got its start in Lester was chartered by the state and opened in 1945. It moved its headquarters in 1977 to Rock Valley, where Dale Kooima sits as the main location’s president.
Sioux City’s Midwest Darts Tournament largest yet
Day three of the largest Midwest Darts Tournament has come to a close.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
nwestiowa.com
Abe Bos, 90, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Abraham “Abe” Hendrickus Bos, 90, Sioux Center, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sioux Center Health. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Sheriff’s deft touch
Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst displayed several sides of his personality recently, and we were interested in his honesty and openness. Van Voorst wrote a deeply heartfelt Facebook post about the vicious assault Memphis police officers inflicted on Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The attack on a...
nwestiowa.com
Trinity Christian robotics team finds success
HULL—A new robot takes shape each year in a tiny room above the Trinity Christian High School gymnasium. “Even before high school, I always had a lot of fun just making and designing things. Building is probably one of my biggest passions,” said senior Blake Moss. “Robotics seemed like a great fit for me.”
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County may regulate tanning beds
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may regulate tanning beds if a resolution presented from the county board of health is passed by the board of supervisors who heard the request on Jan.17. The topic came up at the last health board meeting, according to environmental health specialist Jonathon Hintz who presented...
nwestiowa.com
Family Crisis Centers request funds from O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Family Crisis Centers, a domestic violence advocacy organization based in Sioux Center, is asking for an increase in support from O’Brien County to meet increasing costs for the service it provides to residents of the county. FCC’s interim executive director Jessica Rohrs and domestic violence victim advocate Sara...
nwestiowa.com
Keep Aim Boutique growing in new Sutherland home
SUTHERLAND—A boutique shop is not the place you would think of guys flocking to, but Shelly Zimmer and Jamie Riedemann predict that they will pour in less than a month from now after putting off the purchase of a Valentine’s Day gift for weeks. “Happens every year,” Riedemann...
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
Rock Valley, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rock Valley. The MOC-Floyd Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on February 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
nwestiowa.com
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
