News of another near-disaster on an airport runway emerged yesterday, following other reports of similar close calls having occurred at other U.S. airfields in recent weeks. The near-collision/narrow miss occurred Saturday morning at Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, after an air traffic controller cleared a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet for departure on the same runway where a FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane had already received permission to land when it was "several miles from the airport", according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO