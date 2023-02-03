Read full article on original website
US Travel Association Says Air Travel Experience Must Improve
Unless you’re flying business class or first class, air travel is rarely a treat. It’s an experience you steel yourself to get through mentally and physically. A recent Ipsos Poll underscores the total lack of enthusiasm among Americans when it comes to air travel. The poll found that...
US Considering Bill to Lift COVID-Vaccine Mandate for International Air Arrivals
The United States House of Representatives announced plans to vote this week on a bill that would lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates for most foreign air travelers. According to Reuters.com, adult travelers who are not citizens or permanent U.S. residents are required to show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) plan to combat coronavirus.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
How Travel Advisors Are Navigating Higher Pricing Costs
Higher travel prices are here to stay, at least for a while say advisors, who noted that rising costs do not appear to be affecting their clients' vacation plans in any dramatic way. “Still coming off the heels of 2020 where the industry faced its hardest challenge ever, rates have...
Bowman’s Travel Brief: End the Unnecessary Fees
Last week, President Biden highlighted continued efforts to eliminate travel-related fees. Airlines and online booking services would be required to show the full price of plane tickets up front, including baggage and other fees, as well as forcing carriers to make changes to their compensation policies when flights are delayed or canceled.
How Much Did Global Airline Traffic Rebound in 2022?
New data found that total traffic in 2022 was up compared to the previous year, but was still at less than 70 percent of pre-pandemic totals. According to a survey from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increased by 64.4 last year when compared to 2021, but traffic only reached 68.5 percent of 2019 totals.
Visit California Releases 2023 Guide, Launches Development Initiative
Statewide destination marketing organization (DMO) Visit California last week released its annually produced visitor’s guidebook, which contains 196 pages of valuable tips and knowledge for travelers who are headed to the Golden State this year. The ‘2023 California Visitor’s Guide: The Best of California’ is filled with in-depth material...
InteleTravel Sets Sales Record with Over $500 Million
InteleTravel and its U.S. network of independent advisors have reached a new record in the company’s history, reaching $529 million in traveled sales in 2022. The sales number was 113 percent over its sales number in 2019 and a 92 percent increase from 2021. Both 2019 and 2021 were also record sales years for the company. The company’s top-selling destinations include Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Orlando and Las Vegas.
Deadly Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Impacting Air Travel Infrastructure
Two earthquakes—reportedly registered as 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes—devasted portions of central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, leaving thousands dead and injured. According to Reuters.com, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 2,818 buildings had collapsed due to the dual tremors, leaving over 5,000 people injured. The President refused to speculate on how many died in the natural disaster.
Saudi Reinforces Commitment to the Indian Market
WHY IT RATES: Saudi Arabia is dedicated to promoting itself as a new and exciting destination across the globe, including in India. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. With an aim to maintain strong visibility in India, Saudi has announced an exciting lineup of trade engagements, including roadshows in...
Delta Reveals New Direct Flights From NYC to South America
In another round of network updates, Delta Air Lines had just added two long-haul South America routes to its 2023 and 2024 schedules. Delta will launch a new daily service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Buenos Aires. The carrier made a foray into this market only briefly earlier this century, from December 2008 to March 2009.
Another Near-Collision Between Two Aircraft Occurs
News of another near-disaster on an airport runway emerged yesterday, following other reports of similar close calls having occurred at other U.S. airfields in recent weeks. The near-collision/narrow miss occurred Saturday morning at Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, after an air traffic controller cleared a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet for departure on the same runway where a FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane had already received permission to land when it was "several miles from the airport", according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
