cn2.com
Football Program Pause Will Benefit Students – Legion Collegiate Academy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board Chair of Legion Collegiate Academy is now talking after a decision was made to hit the pause button on the school’s football program. Legion Collegiate making that call late last week and on Monday, February 6th we are learning more...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Wrestling, basketball and Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder on the trail all weekend following basketball at the college and high school level. Plus, the high school wrestling season is now in the elimination stages. It’s all in your Monday Sports Report.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – School closes football program, homeless shelter, basketball and wrestling
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The announcement coming as a shock to many as more than four years ago Legion Collegiate opened it’s doors with the promise of allowing student athletes an opportunity to develop their skills while pursuing classes at the collegiate level, thanks to their dual enrollment courses.
Muggsy Bogues’ foundation hosts its first basketball tournament in Union County
A new basketball tournament made its debut in Union County on Saturday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Former council member appointed to Board of Trustees
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver has appointed former York County Council Member Joel Hamilton to the Board of Trustees of Winthrop University. Hamilton’s bio says not only has Joel been a leader at Schiller and Hamilton Law Firm, but he has also...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
cn2.com
CN2’s Laurabree Monday & Lucas McFadden talk about the stories making headlines in “The Rundown”
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden plan to sit down each and every Mondays in a new segment “The Rundown.” They are talking about local happenings and more! This week topics range from an area Polar Plunge, to the big balloon flying over the tri-county. Also, the Super Bowl to Valentine’s Day. Lots to enjoy, click for more!
FOX Carolina
My Brother’s Keeper Spartanburg involves more ‘innovators, thinkers, and policy makers’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power of mentorship. Studies show having a mentor can lead to higher grades for students and higher earnings for adults. And one Spartanburg County initiative is seeing the results. We’ve interrupted an intentional conversation between science teacher Mark Manigo and two high school students....
cn2.com
Circus Day, park improvements, new tennis courts, set to come to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill joined CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to update the community on fun happenings taking place in the town!. Sardelli shared information on the town’s Capital Projects which include playground upgrades at Walter...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
cn2.com
“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
WBTV
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday
Video captured by Channel 9 shows the balloon flying over the area.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oldest known map of Charlotte gives glimpse into the past
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priceless donation during the COVID-19 pandemic has staff at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system looking into the past. “This is the oldest known map of Charlotte,” said John O’Connor. O’Connor is the manager of the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room for the library system.
WCNC
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
