Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

CN2 Sports – Wrestling, basketball and Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2's Jeremy Wynder on the trail all weekend following basketball at the college and high school level. Plus, the high school wrestling season is now in the elimination stages. It's all in your Monday Sports Report.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2's Laurabree Monday & Lucas McFadden talk about the stories making headlines in "The Rundown"

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden plan to sit down each and every Mondays in a new segment "The Rundown." They are talking about local happenings and more! This week topics range from an area Polar Plunge, to the big balloon flying over the tri-county. Also, the Super Bowl to Valentine's Day. Lots to enjoy, click for more!
ROCK HILL, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

"Person of Interest" in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021. A "Person of Interest" has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oldest known map of Charlotte gives glimpse into the past

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priceless donation during the COVID-19 pandemic has staff at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system looking into the past. "This is the oldest known map of Charlotte," said John O'Connor. O'Connor is the manager of the Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room for the library system.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation
CHARLOTTE, NC

