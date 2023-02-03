ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024

As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners

Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
MIAMI, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Browns DE Myles Garrett suffers injury at Pro Bowl Games

When I turned on the Pro Bowl Games earlier in the week, the thought went through my head that I really hope one of our Detroit Lions players does not suffer an injury doing something crazy. Well, it appears as if the four Lions players who participated are good to go but the same cannot be said for Cleveland Browns DE, Myles Garrett. According to Tom Pelissero, Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today's games. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Penn State's rich legacy of Super Bowl success grows in Super Bowl LVII

Over the past 57 years Penn State alumni have been an integral component of the Super Bowl. In fact, former Nittany Lions have been members of Super Bowl championship teams in 41 of the 56 NFL title games previously played, with the last seven winning teams featuring Nittany Lions. In total, 52 of the 57 Super Bowls have featured Penn State alums with 48 Penn State alumni having earned a total of 64 Super Bowl rings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party

As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

2023 Packers Mock Draft Monday 5.0

Another week, another Rodgers trade scenario. This time I flip Rodgers and a third-round pick for Raiders TE Darren Waller, and their top two picks for the next two seasons. Waller and Musgrave would give the Packers passing offense an element that it hasn't had since the days of Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura. Yes, this appears like a #Score100 draft, yet two top-15 picks are burned on defense. I'll take the two Tank Dell / Marvin Mims lotto tickets. Wilson and Gonzalez are yet another infusion of high-end talent for Joe Barry's defense.
247Sports

Five guys our eyes will be on when Ole Miss opens spring drills in a few weeks

There are a lot of Ole Miss Rebels we will have our eyes peeled on this spring. With the cast of portal players just arrived to Oxford, there are plenty of new pieces to examine and analyze. How will they all fit in? For our purposes today, we'll start with the five portal players already on the Ole Miss roster that we are most interested in when the Rebels hit the practice field on March 21...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'

C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
