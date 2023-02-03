Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Report: Fired Browns’ coordinator hired for new job
Cleveland Browns’ defense struggled throughout the season, allowing 331.5 yards per game, which ranked them 14th in the NFL.
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024
As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
Laurinaitis quickly in touch with top Buckeye LB target who will soon return to Ohio State
Jim Laurinaitis wasted no time in getting in touch with a top linebacker target who will soon get back to Ohio State.
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: 5-star RB Kam Davis already committed, plenty of others on the board
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll discuss the running back recruiting board. Here's the full run-down:. Committed (1):. Kam Davis committed to Florida State back in March of 2021. He's...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
Browns DE Myles Garrett suffers injury at Pro Bowl Games
When I turned on the Pro Bowl Games earlier in the week, the thought went through my head that I really hope one of our Detroit Lions players does not suffer an injury doing something crazy. Well, it appears as if the four Lions players who participated are good to go but the same cannot be said for Cleveland Browns DE, Myles Garrett. According to Tom Pelissero, Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today's games. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative.
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Penn State's rich legacy of Super Bowl success grows in Super Bowl LVII
Over the past 57 years Penn State alumni have been an integral component of the Super Bowl. In fact, former Nittany Lions have been members of Super Bowl championship teams in 41 of the 56 NFL title games previously played, with the last seven winning teams featuring Nittany Lions. In total, 52 of the 57 Super Bowls have featured Penn State alums with 48 Penn State alumni having earned a total of 64 Super Bowl rings.
Speedy RB planning to visit Vols, 'ecstatic' after Tennessee offer
A Class of 2024 running back who recently has piled up offers from a number of Power Five programs says he's planning to visit Tennessee soon after adding an offer from the Vols on Monday.
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party
As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
2023 Packers Mock Draft Monday 5.0
Another week, another Rodgers trade scenario. This time I flip Rodgers and a third-round pick for Raiders TE Darren Waller, and their top two picks for the next two seasons. Waller and Musgrave would give the Packers passing offense an element that it hasn't had since the days of Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura. Yes, this appears like a #Score100 draft, yet two top-15 picks are burned on defense. I'll take the two Tank Dell / Marvin Mims lotto tickets. Wilson and Gonzalez are yet another infusion of high-end talent for Joe Barry's defense.
Super Bowl 2023: How Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players ranked as recruits
How did Super Bowl players rank as recruits? It’s one of the most popular questions ahead of when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet Sunday in Arizona (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX). There are a lot of narratives about recruiting rankings. Most of them cherry pick a two-star...
Five guys our eyes will be on when Ole Miss opens spring drills in a few weeks
There are a lot of Ole Miss Rebels we will have our eyes peeled on this spring. With the cast of portal players just arrived to Oxford, there are plenty of new pieces to examine and analyze. How will they all fit in? For our purposes today, we'll start with the five portal players already on the Ole Miss roster that we are most interested in when the Rebels hit the practice field on March 21...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
