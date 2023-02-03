Read full article on original website
Tastyworks vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best?
Though online brokerage accounts are the investing platform of choice for many retail investors, they can come with significant fees and trading costs. Robinhood and tastyworks are advertised as low-cost options for those who want to begin investing. However, choosing the right brokerage means you have to look for more than cost efficiency. Research can tell you whether investment platforms' promises are as good as they say they are. With that in mind, here are a few ways tastyworks and Robinhood stack up against each other.
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Zilka Yahal Cuts Stake in Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
Fintel reports that Zilka Yahal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.76MM shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 19.14MM shares and 19.50% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
State Street Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.90MM shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). This represents 5.21% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 61.49MM shares and 6.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Agman Investments Cuts Stake in Potbelly (PBPB)
Fintel reports that Agman Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB). This represents 8.48% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.60MM shares and 9.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Ching-Ho Cheng Cuts Stake in GSI Technology (GSIT)
Fintel reports that Ching-Ho Cheng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT). This represents 4.43% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 5, 2021 they reported 1.10MM shares and 4.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series M, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series M (TSX: GWO-PRM.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $24.07 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRM was trading at a 3.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
State Street Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.77MM shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS). This represents 6.13% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 21.53MM shares and 6.43% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.99MM shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.41MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%
In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $22.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.84% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 9.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.23% in the "REITs" category.
5 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Multiline Insurance Industry
Product diversification helps Zacks Multiline Insurance industry players to lower concentration risk, ensure uninterrupted revenue generation and improve retention ratio. Better pricing, prudent underwriting, increased exposure, faster economic recovery on the receding impact of the pandemic and increased vaccinations should benefit MetLife Inc. MET, American International Group Inc. AIG, Prudential Financial Inc. PRU, The Hartford Financial HIG and Old Republic International ORI. Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry.
William Penn Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Updates Holdings in William Penn Bancorp (WMPN)
Fintel reports that William Penn Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of William Penn Bancorp, Inc. (WMPN). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.09MM shares and 7.20% of...
Principal Financial Group Increases Position in Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY)
Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.23MM shares of Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (GBNY). This represents 9.81% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 9.17% of the company, an increase...
